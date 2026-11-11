Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For November 11

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 11. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 30 currencies went up, while 16 currencies fell compared to November 10. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,909,437 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,129,497 rials. On November 10, the euro was priced at 2,115,084 rials.

Currency Rial on November 11 Rial on November 10 1 US dollar USD 1,909,436 1,905,625 1 British pound GBP 2,543,589 2,557,355 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,310,695 2,320,516 1 Swedish króna SEK 192,862 193,951 1 Norwegian krone NOK 200,403 202,472 1 Danish krone DKK 284,854 285,605 1 Indian rupee INR 20,353 20,319 1 UAE Dirham AED 519,928 518,890 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 6,135,952 6,128,083 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 690,326 688,852 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,202,649 1,206,172 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 243,378 243,006 1 Omani rial OMR 4,959,963 4,952,225 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,344,864 1,348,568 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,067,471 1,070,393 1 South African rand ZAR 115,164 116,040 1 Turkish lira TRY 38,012 37,973 1 Russian ruble RUB 23,131 23,028 1 Qatari riyal QAR 524,570 523,523 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 125,959 125,673 1 Syrian pound SYP 15,649 15,620 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,307,806 1,317,267 1 Saudi riyal SAR 509,183 508,167 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 5,078,287 5,068,152 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,488,562 1,489,044 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,531,592 1,534,393 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 57,450 57,315 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 909 908 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,271,440 1,269,334 1 Libyan dinar LYD 297,860 296,573 1 Chinese yuan CNY 286,020 285,538 100 Thai baht THB 5,675,814 5,695,545 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 470,741 469,508 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1420,438 1,417,221 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,693,140 2,687,764 1 euro EUR 2,129,497 2,135,042 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 427,236 424,294 1 Georgian lari GEL 736,714 735,036 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 105,284 105,403 1 Afghan afghani AFN 29,566 29,342 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 634,955 638,080 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,123,164 1,120,956 100 Philippine pesos PHP 3,024,839 3,016,946 1 Tajik somoni TJS 207,769 207,437 1 Turkmen manat TMT 545,707 544,582 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,127 2,126

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,129,497 rials and $1 costs 1,909,436 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,60-2,63 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,90-2,93 million rials.