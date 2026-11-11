HKTB Spreads Seasonal Joy With Biggest-Ever Hong Kong Winterfest
|1) Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central
|Highlights
|A 22-metre giant outdoor Christmas tree, equivalent to a six-storey building, together with a classic steam train and Christmas Market.
| Opening Period
|18 November 2026 to 5 January 2027
| Christmas Market
18 November 2026 to 3 January 2027 (Thursdays to Sundays)
| Opening Hours
| Opening Day:
18 November 2026
Regular Season:
19 November to 22 December 2026;
27 December to 30 December 2026;
3 January 2027 to 5 January 2027
Festive Late Nights:
23 December 2026
24 December to 26 December 2026;
31 December 2026 to 2 January 2027
| Christmas Market
21 December to 23 December 2026
24 December 2026
25 December 2026
|Venue
|Statue Square Garden (North and South), Central
* Crowd control measures may be implemented during the festive period. Please follow the instructions of police officers and event staff on-site.
|Light Show within Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central
|Event Period
|18 November 2026 to 5 January 2027
| Show Time
| 7:00pm to 11:00pm (Shows run every 30 minutes)
* 24 December to 26 December 2026; 31 December 2026 to 2 January 2027
|Recommended Viewing Location
| Statue Square Garden (South), Central
|Participating Buildings
|Bank of China Building, Bank of China Tower, the Court of Final Appeal Building, Hong Kong City Hall High Block, Hong Kong Club Building, HSBC Main Building, Prince's Building, Standard Chartered Bank Building and Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong
|2) Prudential Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui
|Highlights
| Dual winter light shows themed“The Stars of Christmas Concert” and
“Northern Lights”.
|Event Period
|18 November 2026 – 5 January 2027
|Show Time
| Opening Day:
18 November 2026
Regular Season:
19 November 2026 to 5 January 2027
Special Arrangements:
24 December to 27 December 2026; 1 January to 2 January 2027
| Participating
Buildings
|Hong Kong Cultural Centre Cluster (Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Clock Tower, Hong Kong Museum of Art, Hong Kong Space Museum)
* Crowd control measures may be implemented during the festive period. Please follow the instructions of police officers and event staff on-site.
|3) Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Causeway Bay
|Highlights
|Elves cast winter magic, with projection mapping stories and a sea of lights adding to the festive mood. Inspired by a magical encounter between Santa Claus and six adorable elves, it will transform Causeway Bay into an elf village, including: Light Show,“Elves' Night Out” Outdoor Bar, Christmas Market, Exclusive Dining Offers and twinkling lights and festive decorations – all coming together to bring rich holiday warmth to the bustling city centre.
|Event Period
|25 November 2026 to 3 January 2027
|Opening Hours
| Light Show
25 November 2026 to 3 January 2027
25 November 2026
Christmas Market
|Venue
|Lee Gardens area (Hennessy Road to Leighton Road), Causeway Bay
Appendix 2
Selected QTS Privileges for Locals & Visitors
|Merchant name
|Merchant offer
|Dining
|Bangkok Thai Restaurant
|Enjoy a HK$100 cash voucher at Bangkok Thai Restaurant
|City Cafe
|Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Buffet Breakfast at City Cafe (original price HK$130 per person, plus 10% service charge)
|FINDS - The Luxe Manor
|Enjoy Steak Frites For 2 at a special price of HK$500 at FINDS - The Luxe Manor
|McDonald's Hong Kong
|[Buy One Get One] Big Mac® Meal
|Nabe One
|Enjoy a HK$20 discount upon purchasing the A5 Kagoshima Wagyu beef all-you-can-eat buffet after 5pm (Mon -Thu) at Nabe One
|Noah's Kitchen
|Enjoy 50% off on one 12-inch pizza at Noah's Kitchen (original price HK$168).
|Petit Jardin
|Enjoy 15% off on dine-in main menu items and regular set menus at Petit Jardin
|Porterhouse
|Enjoy a HK$10 coupon upon spending HK$100 or above on food items at Porterhouse
|Sakurada Japanese Restaurant
|Enjoy a special price of HK$330 for selected Boston Lobster Teppanyaki Lunch Set at Sakurada Japanese Restaurant
|Tai Hing
|Enjoy HK$10 off upon spending HK$100 or above on dinner dine-in at Tai Hing
|Retails
|City Chain Co Ltd
|Receive a free CASIO watch worth HK$240 upon purchasing a watch at HK$1,500 or above at City Chain Co Ltd
|Hong Kong Duty Free
|Enjoy up to 25% off on selected Bowmore products at Hong Kong Duty Free
|Hung Fook Tong
|Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Mango Deluxe at Hung Fook Tong
|Imperial Patisserie
|Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on designated palmiers, cookies and tea products at Imperial Patisserie
|JHC
|Enjoy a HK$10 off upon spending HK$100 or above at JHC
|Lukfook Jewellery
|Enjoy up to 35% off upon purchase selected fixed price items at Lukfook Jewellery
|On Kee Dry Seafood Co Ltd
|Enjoy a special price of HK$268 on the Abalone Lucky Bag at On Kee Dry Seafood Co Ltd
|POPPOP RANGERS
|Enjoy a special price of HK$200 on 2 Christmas Music Tins at POPPOP RANGERS
|Sa Sa Cosmetic
|Enjoy a HK$10 discount upon spending HK$150 or above on any products at Sa Sa Cosmetic
|Wai Yuen Tong (Retail) Limited
|Enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 Free on regular-priced Ganoderma Lucidum Spores 90 Capsules at Wai Yuen Tong (Retail) Limited
Members of the media can download the press release and related photos from the following links:
Press release:
Photos:
For media enquiries, please contact:
| Ms Annice Li
Tel: 2807 6578
Email: ...
| Ms Jasmine Hung
Tel: 2807 6372
Email: ...
Outside office hours, Hong Kong media may call 8200 7860.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment