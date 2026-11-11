HKTB Spreads Seasonal Joy With Biggest-Ever Hong Kong Winterfest









HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will stage its annual flagship festive event, Hong Kong WinterFest, from 18 November 2026 to 5 January 2027. Larger in scale and richer in content than ever before, this year's event will, for the first time, extend its signature“Hong Kong Wonderland” programme to three major tourism hotspots – Central, Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay – each featuring light shows with a different theme. The HKTB is also teaming up with industry partners to roll out 100,000 winter offers across the city to boost festive spending.

As the year-end grand finale, the New Year countdown fireworks display will be themed around the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and staged on a larger scale than ever. This spectacular and unforgettable celebration will ring in the new year for locals and visitors alike, further reinforcing Hong Kong's position as Asia's top destination for winter celebrations.

HKTB Chairman Dr Peter Lam, said,“Over the years, Hong Kong WinterFest has brought a joyful festive atmosphere to the public. Last year, we partnered with Hongkong Land for the first time to present Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central, along with an immersive light show staged in collaboration with a number of Central landmarks, which proved hugely popular with locals and visitors alike.

“Building on that success, this year we are expanding Winter Wonderland to Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay, with“Hong Kong Winter Wonderland · Tsim Sha Tsui”, title-sponsored by Prudential Hong Kong, and“Hong Kong Winter Wonderland · Causeway Bay”, presented in collaboration with Hysan. Together with citywide winter offers and vibrant festive events across every neighbourhood, these highlights will encourage more locals and visitors to stay and spend in Hong Kong, immerse themselves in Hong Kong's unique winter experiences, and discover the festive charm found 'Only in Hong Kong'.”

Three Hong Kong Winter Wonderlands Presents Different Themed Light Shows

1) Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central:“The World of Christmas Adventure”

Tallest-ever 22-Metre Outdoor Christmas Tree Takes Centre Stage as Winter Landmark

The HKTB and Hongkong Land are joining forces again this year to transform Statue Square Garden into Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central, themed“The World of Christmas Adventure”.

Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Central will be transformed into a European-style train station. A 12-metre-long classic steam train, prancing reindeer, vintage toy hot-air balloons and other festive installations will fill the Wonderland, offering plenty of photo spots for locals and visitors. Towering 22 metres above the Wonderland, the HKTB's tallest-ever outdoor Christmas tree will be an awe-inspiring seasonal landmark, while Santa Claus, a favourite with young and old alike, will make surprise appearances from time to time at the Christmas Post Office.

A number of distinctive chalets will recreate the ambience of a European Christmas market, where locals and visitors can shop for festive gifts, food and drinks. A special Holiday Treasure Market will also offer nostalgic Christmas collectibles from years past for charity sale, spreading warmth and festive blessings, with proceeds going to charitable causes. Visitors can also stop by the Christmas Mailing Corner, as well as write postcards at the postcard corner to send seasonal wishes to family and friends. Together with sparkling lights and decorations along Chater Road, these offerings will fill the heart of Central's business district with a rich festive atmosphere.

Central Landmarks Become the Canvas for an Eight-Act Immersive Light Show

Every evening from 7pm during the campaign, a brand-new light show will be projected onto the facades of iconic buildings around Statue Square Garden, including Bank of China Building, Bank of China Tower, Court of Final Appeal Building, Hong Kong City Hall High Block, Hong Kong Club Building, HSBC Main Building, Prince's Building, Standard Chartered Bank Building and Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong. The eight-act show follows a classic steam train on a magical journey through a snowy wonderland, a toy world and a candy kingdom, passing iconic Hong Kong landmarks such as the Peak Tram along the way. As the journey unfolds, the giant Christmas tree and photo installations in the Wonderland will change colour in time with the lights and music, creating an immersive sensory experience.

2) Prudential Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui

Double Delight for the Senses with a Joyful Concert and Enchanting Northern Lights

The seasonal spirit will also light up the Kowloon side of Victoria Harbour in Tsim Sha Tsui, where several landmarks will stage themed light shows, creating Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Tsim Sha Tsui around a series of light show experiences.

The Tsim Sha Tsui Clock Tower and the Hong Kong Cultural Centre will become a stage of light for“The Stars of Christmas Concert”, a performance brimming with seasonal experience. Locals and visitors can enjoy the show from the Cultural Centre's Viewing Deck, where cute cartoon friends, such as penguins and squirrels, will switch on a magical jukebox one by one, playing popular Christmas songs reimagined as energetic pop dance tracks and lively swing jazz. Through the interplay of dazzling lights and dynamic music, the waterfront will come alive with festive energy.

A stroll along the waterfront will lead visitors into an entirely different, romantic world of light and colour. The façades of the Hong Kong Museum of Art and the Hong Kong Space Museum will present“Northern Lights”. The Hong Kong Museum of Art will be bathed in the dreamlike colours of the aurora, evoking an enchanting world of ice and brilliant light, while the front of the Hong Kong Space Museum will be transformed into a giant crystal ball, with snowflakes swirling through the sky and adorable reindeers flying gracefully alongside. Together with a sea of more than 7,000 light orbs changing colours in time with the music, the display will create a mystical winter landscape where visitors can embrace their loved ones and make wishes together beneath the giant crystal ball.

3) Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Causeway Bay

Adorable Elves Cast Winter Magic, with Light Show Stories and a Sea of Lights Adding to the Festive Atmosphere

The HKTB is collaborating with Hysan Development Company Limited (Hysan) to create Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Causeway Bay. Inspired by a magical encounter between Santa Claus and six adorable elves, the event will transform Causeway Bay into an elf village.

During the event, the façades of two buildings on Lan Fong Road and Pak Sha Road will stage a light show that tells the story of the elves busily preparing gifts in Santa's Christmas factory. Yun Ping Road and Hysan Avenue will also be lit up with twinkling lights and festive decorations, adding a rich winter atmosphere to the bustling district. Hysan Avenue will also be home to“Elves' Night Out”, a brand-new 40-metre-long outdoor bar offering a relaxing retreat in the heart of the city, where locals and visitors can enjoy signature drinks and spend a joyful evening together. They can also join a series of guided tours of Causeway Bay and cultural experiences at local upstairs shops to discover the neighbourhood's unique appeal.

In addition, Hong Kong Winter Wonderland in Causeway Bay will host a Christmas market and a series of Christmas workshops from mid-December and will offer a wide range of festive retail and dining privileges.

HKTB Teams Up with Industry Partners to Launch“Winter Wonder Deals” to Boost Spending in Hong Kong

To further boost consumer spending and enrich travel experiences, the HKTB has teamed up with AlipayHK, Alipay and Alipay+ to launch a large-scale spending promotion from 18 November 2026 to 5 January 2027.

Leveraging Alipay's vast Chinese Mainland user base, AlipayHK's more than five million active users in Hong Kong and the Alipay+ network of overseas partner e-wallets, the promotion allows locals and visitors to simply scan a designated QR code at participating merchants to join the promotion and receive more than 100 selected dining and retail offers, which can be used at any merchant that accepts AlipayHK, Alipay or Alipay+.

Chinese Mainland Alipay users and users of designated Alipay+ overseas partner e-wallets can enjoy additional exclusive privileges, including 100,000 spending offers, a chance to win spending rewards of up to HK$500 or RMB500, or to enjoy 20% off the total bill (up to a maximum discount of HK$100 or RMB100) at participating merchants under the Quality Tourism Services (QTS) Scheme. These rewards and offers can be used at any merchant that accepts Alipay or Alipay+. Offers are available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.

The HKTB is also working with the industry to curate a selection of“Only in Hong Kong” delicacies and local souvenirs, giving visitors the opportunity to sample Hong Kong's unique flavours and experience its winter charm while taking part in festive activities.

Finally, the New Year Countdown fireworks display will be the grand finale of Hong Kong WinterFest, as locals and visitors welcome the new year together. Themed around the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the display's full details will be announced shortly. The HKTB has launched a one-stop Hong Kong WinterFest platform on Discover Hong Kong ( ), bringing together details of all the programmes and offers at festive hotspots across the city, so that locals and visitors can make the very most of the celebrations.

Appendix 1

Hong Kong WinterFest ─Winter Wonderlands