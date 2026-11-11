First Nine Months 2026 Interim Report: Robust Financial Performance, Continued Strategic Progress And A 10% Intended Dividend Increase Supported By Asset Rotation Gain
|EUR, millions
|9M 2026
|9M 2025
|Change
|Adjusted EBITDA
|430.4
|405.1
|6.2%
|Networks
|206.4
|192.8
|7.1%
|Green Capacities
|196.4
|215.4
|(8.8%)
|Reserve Capacities
|21.0
|34.7
|(39.5%)
|Customers & Solutions
|12.5
|(43.0)
|n/a
|Other activities and eliminations2
|(5.9)
|5.2
|n/a
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|20.4%
|21.9%
|(1.5 pp)
|EBITDA
|448.8
|354.4
|26.6%
|Adjusted EBIT
|233.7
|245.1
|(4.7%)
|Operating profit (EBIT)
|252.1
|194.4
|29.7%
|Adjusted Net Profit
|145.5
|177.6
|(18.1%)
|Net profit
|160.8
|132.4
|21.5%
|Investments
|432.4
|529.9
|(18.4%)
|Networks
|283.0
|271.6
|4.2%
|Green Capacities
|123.8
|219.2
|(43.5%)
|Customers & Solutions
|13.9
|18.8
|(26.1%)
|Reserve Capacities
|3.6
|7.5
|(52.0%)
|Other activities and eliminations2
|8.1
|12.8
|(36.7%)
|FFO
|308.5
|290.8
|6.1%
|FCF
|(34.5)
|(122.6)
|71.9%
|Adjusted ROE LTM
|7.6%
|10.0%
|(2.4 pp)
|ROE LTM
|7.5%
|8.1%
|(0.6 pp)
|Adjusted ROCE LTM
|6.9%
|8.1%
|(1.2 pp)
|ROCE LTM
|7.0%
|6.9%
|0.1 pp
|EPS
|2.24
|1.83
|22.4%
|DPS
|0.704
|0.683
|3.1%
|30 Sep 2026
|31 Dec 2025
|Change
|Net Debt
|1,960.6
|1,912.0
|2.5%
|Net Working Capital
|66.3
|43.6
|52.1%
|Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA LTM, times
|3.43
|3.50
|(2.0%)
|FFO LTM/Net Debt
|21.4%
|21.0%
|0.4 pp
1. All, except 'Net profit', are Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). Definitions and formulas of the financial indicators are available on ourwebsite .
2. 'Other activities and eliminations' includes consolidation adjustments, related-party transactions and financial results of the parent company.
Earnings call
In relation to the publication of the 9M 2026 results, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, at 1:00 pm Vilnius / 11:00 am London time.
To join the earnings call online, please register at:
It will be also possible to join the earnings call by phone. To access the dial-in details, please register here. After completing the registration, you will receive dial-in details on screen and via email. You will be able to dial in using the provided numbers and the unique pin or by selecting 'Call me' option and providing your phone details for the system to connect you automatically as the earnings call starts.
All questions of interest can be directed to the Group's Investor Relations team in advance, after registering, or live during the earnings call.
Presentation slides are available for download prior to the call at:
The First nine months 2026 interim report, Fact Sheet (in Excel) and other published documents are available for download at:
Communications
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
...
Investor Relations
Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
...
Attachment
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First nine months 2026 interim report
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