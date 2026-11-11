Pharming To Participate In Fireside Chat At Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference In London
Leverne Marsh, Interim Co-CEO & Chief Commercial Officer, and Kenneth Lynard, Interim Co-CEO & Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations and Capital Markets, will participate in a fireside chat Q&A session on Wednesday, November 18 at 9:30 a.m. GMT (10:30 a.m. CET / 4:30 a.m. EST). A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be made available in the“Events and presentations” and“Our news” sections of Pharming's website.
For more information about this conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Pharming's management team, please contact Pharming's Investor Relations team at ... or your Jefferies representative.
About Pharming
Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative medicines for people living with rare immune and genetic diseases.
We combine specialized scientific, medical, regulatory and commercial expertise to advance a focused portfolio of approved medicines and development programs that address significant unmet medical needs. Guided by insights from patients and the wider rare disease community, we are dedicated to delivering innovative therapies for some of the most challenging rare diseases.For more information, visit LinkedIn
For further public information, contact:
Pharming
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Capital Markets
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: ...
Saskia Mehring, Head of Corporate Communications
T: +31 6 28 32 60 41
E: ...
Media Relations
Julia Deutsch (Lyra Strategic Advisory on behalf of Pharming)
E: ...
Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
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Pharming Fireside Chat Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference London_EN_11NOV2026
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