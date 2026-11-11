Broadway Legend Larry Fuller Spills Secrets In Revealing New Memoir, Dancing Through Life

Dancing Through Life: A Broadway Memoir of Luck and Talent

Hardcover Available for Pre-Order Now - Publishing May 13, 2027, from Bloomsbury

- Charles Busch, actor and Tony-nominated playwrightNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- He's waltzed with Elizabeth Taylor, made pie dough with Angela Lansbury, steadied a distraught Patti LuPone, and been kicked-literally-by Howard Keel. He's worked alongside Broadway royalty, helped create some of musical theater's most celebrated productions, and witnessed the triumphs, scandals, romances, and rivalries that audiences never saw.Now, after seven decades in show business, Tony Award-nominated choreographer Larry Fuller is ready to tell all.In Dancing Through Life: A Broadway Memoir of Luck & Talent, publishing May 13, 2027, from Bloomsbury, Fuller pulls back the curtain on Broadway's Golden Age and beyond, revealing the larger-than-life personalities, complicated relationships, and closely guarded secrets that shaped the world of musical theater.PRE-ORDER THE HARDCOVER NOW ON AMAZONFrom Stephen Sondheim, Hal Prince, and Michael Bennett to Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Elizabeth Taylor, Jerome Robbins, Bob Fosse, Gwen Verdon, and Nathan Lane, Fuller's extraordinary journey placed him alongside some of the greatest talents in entertainment history.But the real story goes far beyond the footlights.BEHIND THE CURTAIN, NOTHING WAS QUITE WHAT IT SEEMEDFuller's memoir offers something increasingly rare: a firsthand account from an artist who didn't merely witness Broadway history-he helped make it.As a performer in landmark productions including West Side Story, The Music Man, and Funny Girl, and later as choreographer of such celebrated musicals as Evita, Sweeney Todd, On the Twentieth Century, and Merrily We Roll Along, Fuller enjoyed a front-row seat to the personalities and creative decisions that transformed American musical theater.Along the way, he encountered brilliant artists, difficult personalities, extraordinary friendships, and romantic entanglements that have remained largely unknown to the public.Some of his revelations challenge long-held assumptions about Broadway's most influential figures, offering surprising new perspectives on the private lives behind their public legacies.Fuller shares the stories behind the stories: what happened in rehearsal rooms, at opening-night parties, and in the private moments when the famous names on the marquee were simply people-flawed, passionate, ambitious, and sometimes very different from their carefully cultivated public images.A GAY MAN'S JOURNEY THROUGH BROADWAY'S GOLDEN AGEBut Dancing Through Life is much more than a celebrity-filled collection of backstage anecdotes.Born in small-town Missouri in 1938, Fuller discovered his love of dance at an early age, even as he struggled against societal expectations of what a young man should be. Growing up gay in mid-century America meant confronting prejudice, family rejection, and the constant pressure to conceal parts of himself.Arriving in New York with just $600, a suitcase, and dreams of Broadway, Fuller found a world of artistic possibility-and a vibrant gay community that offered freedoms unavailable in his hometown.Yet even within the seemingly progressive world of theater, homosexuality remained a closely guarded secret for many, particularly those whose careers and reputations depended on maintaining a conventional public image.Fuller's candid recollections of love, sexuality, heartbreak, and relationships offer an illuminating look at the hidden LGBTQ+ history of Broadway, including intimate connections that have never before been publicly explored.His story is one of resilience and reinvention, tracing the personal sacrifices, professional triumphs, and unexpected turns that defined a life spent pursuing both artistic excellence and personal authenticity.BROADWAY'S BIGGEST NAMES CELEBRATE LARRY FULLERFuller's extraordinary contributions to theater have earned him the admiration of generations of performers, directors, and choreographers.Sir Tim Rice, the legendary lyricist of Evita, calls Fuller's contribution to the show's success "absolutely crucial," describing him as a "true genius."Award-winning director and choreographer Rob Marshall, whose credits include Chicago and Mary Poppins Returns, praises Fuller's groundbreaking work on Evita, Sweeney Todd, and On the Twentieth Century, noting its lasting influence on future generations of choreographers.Tony Award-winning actor Mandy Patinkin, who worked with Fuller on Evita, recalls their collaboration as "one of the true gifts of my life."And entertainment columnist Michael Musto declares: "An unsung hero of Broadway, Larry Fuller did the choreography for some of the most legendary productions in musical history. It's time that his story is told."Perhaps playwright and author Charles Busch captures the appeal of Fuller's memoir best: "He's collaborated with giants and knows where the bodies are buried."SEVEN DECADES OF BROADWAY HISTORY. ONE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE.Written with award-winning author Kergan Edwards-Stout, Dancing Through Life blends Broadway history, celebrity encounters, humor, heartbreak, and deeply personal revelations into a memoir that is as entertaining as it is illuminating.From the excitement of Broadway's Golden Age to the creative revolutions that followed, Fuller offers an insider's perspective on an entertainment industry that has changed dramatically-and the legendary figures whose influence continues to resonate.For theater enthusiasts, fans of Sondheim and Prince, LGBTQ+ history readers, and anyone fascinated by the people behind the spotlight, Dancing Through Life promises an unforgettable journey through an extraordinary life.Some stories become legends. Others remain secrets. Larry Fuller knows the difference.And now, he's finally ready to share them.PRE-ORDER THE HARDCOVER NOW ON AMAZONDancing Through Life: A Broadway Memoir of Luck & Talent will be published by Bloomsbury on May 13, 2027.Readers can reserve the hardcover edition now and be among the first to discover the remarkable stories behind one of Broadway's most enduring careers.###ABOUT LARRY FULLERLarry Fuller is a Tony Award-nominated choreographer, director, and former Broadway dancer whose career spans more than seven decades across Broadway, London's West End, international theater, film, and television. Beginning as a performer in productions including West Side Story, The Music Man, and Funny Girl, Fuller went on to choreograph landmark musicals including Evita, Sweeney Todd, On the Twentieth Century, and Merrily We Roll Along. His work has taken him from New York to London, Vienna, Berlin, and beyond. He resides in Palm Springs, California.ABOUT KERGAN EDWARDS-STOUTKergan Edwards-Stout is an award-winning author whose works include the memoir Never Turn Your Back on the Tide, the novel Songs for the New Depression, and the short-story collection Gifts Not Yet Given. His writing explores identity, resilience, and the complexities of human relationships, and has appeared in publications including The Huffington Post. He lives in the Palm Springs area with his husband and their two sons.TRADE ORDERSBloomsbury titles are distributed through MPS Distribution Center and can be ordered direct from them or via your local representative:MPS Distribution Center16365 James Madison HighwayGordonsville, VA 22942-8501T: (800) 221-7945, ext. 640 or 628, or fax (212) 598-9173###

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Broadway Legend Larry Fuller Spills Secrets in Revealing New Memoir, Dancing Through Life News Provided By Association of Change Management Professionals November 11, 2026, 06:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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