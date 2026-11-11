From JC Sports Houston To Villarreal CF: Caleb Coronel Commits To NCAA Division II Texas A&M International University

From JC Sports Houston to Villarreal CF in Spain: Caleb Coronel Commits to NCAA Division II Texas A&M International University

HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Houston-developed soccer player takes the next step in his international journey, joining the TAMIU Dustdevils while pursuing his dream of becoming an anesthesiologist.**A soccer journey that began on the indoor fields of JC Sports Houston, continued through Villarreal Houston Academy, and reached the prestigious youth development system of Villarreal CF in Spain has now achieved another major milestone.On National Signing Day, **Caleb Coronel officially announces his commitment to Texas A&M International University (TAMIU)**, where he will continue his athletic career with the Dustdevils men's soccer program at the NCAA Division II level while pursuing a pre-medical academic pathway.The announcement represents the culmination of years of dedication, international development, and a commitment to excellence both on and off the soccer field.From Grassroots Soccer in Humble to the International StageCaleb's story began at JC Sports Houston, a youth sports development center in Humble, Texas, where he was introduced to the game as a young child.What started with learning basic soccer skills, developing coordination, and building confidence gradually evolved into a passion that would take him around the world.As his abilities developed, Caleb progressed into Villarreal Houston Academy, where he continued his technical and tactical education within a competitive youth soccer environment.Through Villarreal Houston Academy's international development pathway, Caleb gained valuable experience showcasing his abilities and competing in soccer environments across **England, Germany, Argentina, and Mexico**.These international experiences exposed him to different playing styles, cultures, and levels of competition, helping prepare him for the next stage of his development.### Earning an Opportunity at Villarreal CF in SpainAt just 16 years old, Caleb reached a defining milestone when he received an invitation to join **La Cantera Grogueta**, Villarreal CF's renowned youth development system in Spain, through the club's Player Development Program (PDP).The opportunity allowed him to relocate to Spain, continue his education, and experience the demanding environment of European academy soccer.Caleb currently represents **Villarreal CF Juvenil D**, continuing his development within the Spanish club's youth structure.His experience in Spain has provided valuable lessons in independence, resilience, discipline, and the demands of balancing academics with elite-level athletic development.For a young player whose first experiences with soccer began at a local sports center in Northeast Houston, the opportunity to represent Villarreal CF in Spain marked a remarkable achievement.### A New Chapter: NCAA Division II Soccer with the DustdevilsCaleb will now take the next step in his athletic and academic journey at Texas A&M International University in Laredo, Texas.The TAMIU Dustdevils compete in the **Lone Star Conference**, one of the nation's highly competitive NCAA Division II athletic conferences, featuring established men's soccer programs and a demanding level of collegiate competition.His international playing experience and technical development will provide a valuable foundation as he transitions into the collegiate game.The decision to attend TAMIU also reflects Caleb's commitment to pursuing academic excellence alongside his soccer career.Beyond Soccer: Pursuing a Future in MedicineWhile Caleb's soccer journey has taken him across the globe, his ambitions extend beyond athletics.At Texas A&M International University, he intends to pursue a pre-medical academic pathway, with the long-term objective of attending medical school and becoming an **anesthesiologist**.His commitment to both athletics and academics reflects the importance of preparing young athletes for opportunities beyond their playing careers.A Development Pathway That Begins with OpportunityFor JC Sports Houston and Villarreal Houston Academy, Caleb's achievement represents the potential impact of long-term player development and the importance of creating meaningful opportunities for young athletes.His progression from introductory youth sports programming to competitive academy soccer, international experiences, European development, and NCAA Division II competition demonstrates how each stage of a player's journey can contribute to future success.The story also reinforces the organizations' shared commitment to developing confident, technically skilled, and well-rounded young people.From JC Sports Houston to Villarreal Houston Academy, from international competitions to Villarreal CF in Spain, and now to Texas A&M International University, Caleb's journey reflects the power of development, perseverance, and opportunity.**As he prepares to begin his collegiate career, Caleb joins the next generation of student-athletes working to achieve success both on the field and in the classroom.Celebrating the Next GenerationCaleb's signing represents an exciting milestone for the JC Sports Houston and Villarreal Houston Academy communities and serves as an inspiration to younger athletes who are just beginning their own soccer journeys.His story is a reminder that dreams can begin on the smallest fields and grow into opportunities that reach far beyond a player's hometown.**Congratulations to Caleb Coronel on his commitment to Texas A&M International University. Go Dustdevils!**---About JC Sports HoustonJC Sports Houston is a youth sports development organization based in Humble, Texas, offering programs designed to introduce children to sports, develop fundamental athletic skills, and inspire a lifelong passion for physical activity.Through soccer, basketball, baseball, and multisport programs, JC Sports provides a positive and structured learning environment for young athletes and families throughout Northeast Houston.**Website:**### About Villarreal Houston AcademyVillarreal Houston Academy is a competitive youth soccer development organization serving the Greater Houston area, providing structured technical and tactical training, competitive league opportunities, and international player development experiences.Through its relationship with Villarreal CF in Spain, the academy offers aspiring players opportunities to experience international soccer environments and pursue pathways that support their long-term athletic and personal development.Media Contact**JC Sports Houston / Villarreal Houston Academy**Houston, Texas

Cesar Coronel

JC Sports Houston

+1 281-624-6867

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Caleb Coronel From Houston To Spain to NCAA Div2 Soccer Team

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From JC Sports Houston to Villarreal CF: Caleb Coronel Commits to NCAA Division II Texas A&M International University News Provided By JC Sports Houston November 11, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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