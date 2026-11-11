The Holiday Weight Loss Trap: Why January Resolutions Start Failing In November

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As Thanksgiving approaches, Weight Loss Buddy founder Joey Dweck emphasizes sustainable habits, realistic expectations and the importance of ongoing support.

- Joey Dweck, WLB Founder & CEOTENAFLY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many Americans, the holiday season brings a familiar pattern: indulgent meals, concerns about weight gain and promises to start fresh in January. But according to Joey Dweck, founder and CEO of Weight Loss Buddy, waiting until the new year to prioritize healthy habits may reinforce the very cycle that makes long-term weight management difficult.The weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day can present challenges for people trying to maintain their weight. Holiday gatherings, disrupted routines and social expectations can make consistency difficult, while the pressure to compensate through restrictive dieting can create unrealistic expectations."People often approach the holidays as though they have two choices - enjoy themselves now and worry about their weight in January, or deprive themselves of the foods and experiences they love," Dweck said. "But lasting weight management isn't about perfection. It's about building habits you can maintain throughout the year."Research supports the importance of consistency. A study published in The New England Journal of Medicine found that weight gained during the holiday period was not fully lost during the following spring or summer, suggesting that even modest seasonal changes can contribute to gradual weight gain over time.For Dweck, the solution begins with shifting the conversation away from short-term resolutions and toward sustainable behavioral changes supported by encouragement and accountability.That means setting realistic goals, maintaining physical activity, practicing mindful eating and recognizing that occasional deviations from a routine do not erase previous progress."One of the biggest challenges in weight loss is feeling like you have to do everything on your own," Dweck said. "Having someone who understands your struggles, encourages you and helps you stay accountable can make the journey feel much more manageable."Weight Loss Buddy is built around that philosophy, connecting individuals who share similar weight management goals and providing opportunities for mutual encouragement and support.As Americans prepare for another holiday season, Dweck encourages individuals to reconsider the traditional January reset. Rather than postponing healthy habits until the new year, he suggests focusing on small, achievable changes that can continue well beyond the holidays.About Weight Loss BuddyWeight Loss Buddy (WLB) is dedicated to empowering individuals on their weight loss, health, and wellness journeys. Combining innovative AI technology with a supportive community, WLB offers personalized guidance, motivation, accountability, and meaningful connections. Its AI Buddy remembers your journey, providing ongoing, personalized encouragement and support that evolves with your progress. WLB also offers dedicated GLP-1 support, helping members share experiences, navigate challenges, and celebrate successes. Whether you're beginning your journey or maintaining your achievements, WLB makes healthy living more accessible, enjoyable, and sustainable.

Joey Dweck

Weight Loss Buddy, Inc

+1 917-841-2521

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The Holiday Weight Loss Trap: Why January Resolutions Start Failing in November News Provided By Weight Loss Buddy November 11, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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