Konecta Announces The Launch Of A Next-Generation Global Delivery Center Dedicated To AI Excellence In Lisbon

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LISBON, PORTUGAL, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Konecta, a global leader in customer experience (CX) and digital services, announces the opening of a new "Global Delivery Center" (GDC) in Lisbon, Portugal, a brand-new start-of-the-art building scheduled to officially open in Q1 2027. Evolving alongside our clients' needs, the Lisbon GDC is now expanding to position itself as a center of excellence in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, bringing together multilingual talents, specialized expertise, and cutting-edge technological tools to ensure globally consistent delivery standards.Lisbon is thus becoming a strategic hub within Konecta's global delivery network, joining other flagship GDCs such as Cairo, Casablanca, and Lima. This positioning directly meets the needs of global clients looking for premium support based in the European Union. The new Global Delivery Center is also built on a strong foundation of local excellence. Demonstrating this ability to deliver premium support locally, Konecta has been partnering with Vorwerk in Portugal since 2024, earning the "Customer Service Award: Phone Performance 2025/2026 for international service excellence" from the company in October 2026:“It has been very positive working with the Konecta team. At Vorwerk, we value professionalism, dedication, and a daily commitment. The Konecta team has consistently contributed to the quality of the operation and to the experience delivered to our external and internal customers”, said Bruno Arraiolos, Customer Care Coordinator at Vorwerk.Ambitious growth and professional development pathsKonecta currently employs around 1,300 professionals in Lisbon. The company is targeting a workforce growth of approximately 55%: the goal is to create around 700 new jobs to reach 2,000 employees by the end of 2027. The center also relies on site leadership, HR, training, and QA management that is fluent in English (C1/C2 level), and features a recruitment & training infrastructure capable of scaling up by 300 new agents in just two months.Konecta is reinforcing its commitment to Portugal by investing heavily in innovation and the long-term career prospects of its employees. This culture of internal promotion is perfectly illustrated within the site's leadership: most leaders started their careers as agents. Today, every leader has over 7 years of BPO experience, within a leadership team that has worked together for over 5 years.“Lisbon is evolving into a true hub for innovation and specialized capabilities across customer experience and operational excellence. By opening this new certified Global Delivery Center, we offer our clients an interactive space to explore innovative solutions and co-create next-generation customer experiences, while maintaining our world-class standards”, said Monica Todiros, Head of Service Delivery Excellence.Marco Aurelio Lopes, HR Director in Lisbon, adds:“Our goal is to build future-ready talent. In a highly competitive market, we are investing in certifying development programs and professional excellence to offer our teams rewarding careers within an optimal workplace environment that puts people first.”This new chapter is taking place in a modern facility located on Avenida José Malhoa.- The center is designed to ensure information security and business continuity, supported by ISO 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications. Operational excellence is also certified by COPC, ISO 9001, and ISO 18295 standards.- The new site spans over 4,900 m2. It features 680 workstations equipped with 120 cm desks, ergonomic chairs, and high-spec PCs with dual screens.- Facilities include collaborative workspaces, dining areas, relaxation zones with TV and games, and a spacious outdoor terrace.About KonectaKonecta is a leading innovative global service provider in customer management business process and digital outsourcing, with 109,000 passionate employees working in 40 languages across 4 continents and 28 countries. Focusing on the unique needs and opportunities of each industry, Konecta offers a full range of end-to-end customer management solutions - including acquisition, retention, customer service, technical support, and collection - all based on a sustainable business model. These services are built on a portfolio of world-class expertise covering customer experience and process management, digital solutions and cutting-edge technologies. Headquartered in Madrid, Konecta delivers global revenues of €2 billion with more than 500 clients, covering some of the biggest names in telecoms, energy, banking, mobility, retail, and e-commerce.konecta

Ben Burwell

The Hoffman Agency

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Konecta announces the launch of a next-generation Global Delivery Center dedicated to AI excellence in Lisbon News Provided By The Hoffman Agency UK Limited November 11, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Retail, Technology, Telecommunications



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