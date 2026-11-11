Waitlist Opens For Cyber Lifelinetm, A Human-Centered Cybersecurity Book By Dr. Bonita Best

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The BEST Secret Weapon LLC today opened the public waitlist for Cyber LifeLineTM: A Practical Guide to Protecting Yourself, Your Family, and What Matters Most in a Digital World, the forthcoming book by Dr. Bonita Best, ahead of its planned holiday-season release in print and Kindle editions.Cyber LifeLineTM is a practical, non-technical guide to staying safe, calm, and confident online, written for everyday people, families, and the organizations they trust. Drawing on Dr. Best's work in human risk and cybersecurity awareness - including the T.H.I.N.K. framework and the Digital SAM awareness initiative - the book translates security into plain language and everyday actions, without fear-based messaging.“I come from a family of educators who believed that knowledge should empower people. My parents and so many of my family members lived that purpose. Years later, I devoted my doctoral research to understanding how tacit knowledge-the wisdom we carry through experience-moves with people. Now, with Cyber LifeLineTM, I see those lessons coming full circle. I'm sharing what I've learned throughout my cybersecurity career so everyday people can protect themselves, help their families, and become a lifeline for someone else.”- Dr. Bonita Best, Author of Cyber LifeLineTM and Founder of The BEST Secret Weapon LLCReaders can join the waitlist at thebestsecretweapon/cyber-lifeline-waitlist. Waitlist members will be the first notified when ordering opens for the print and Kindle editions. The waitlist page also invites readers to answer the question the book closes with: "Who are you a lifeline for?"Cyber LifeLineTM is published by The BEST Secret Weapon LLC. Release timing for the holiday season will be confirmed to waitlist members first; no preorder is being taken at this time.About Dr. Bonita BestDr. Bonita Best is a human-centered cybersecurity expert, speaker, advisor, and facilitator, and the founder of The BEST Secret Weapon LLC. Her work focuses on the human side of security - helping people help themselves in a digital world - through keynotes, advisory work, the Human Risk 365 initiative, and Digital SAM, a security awareness character presenting practical guidance for everyday audiences.About The BEST Secret Weapon LLCThe BEST Secret Weapon LLC is a human-centered cybersecurity consultancy built on a simple premise: people are not the weakest link - they are the strongest defense when they are informed, respected, and equipped.Media contact: The BEST Secret Weapon LLC - via the contact page at thebestsecretweapon###

Bonita Best

The Best Secret Weapon LLC

+1 727-433-8003

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Waitlist Opens for Cyber LifeLineTM, a Human-Centered Cybersecurity Book by Dr. Bonita Best News Provided By The Best Secret Weapon LLC November 11, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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