YANGZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Selecting an off-grid roadway lighting system depends on matching three interdependent parameters: luminaire wattage, energy storage chemistry, and structural pole height. Proper coordination between road width, daily solar irradiance, and battery thermal capacity determines whether an installation delivers uniform nighttime illuminance across multi-decade service cycles. Modern project specifications evaluate both integrated luminaires and split solar street light configurations alongside structural steel columns before locking in tender quantities.This engineering guide establishes a quantitative selection framework covering photovoltaic conversion principles, wattage-to-pole-height scaling, lithium versus gel battery tolerances, compliance verification, and supplier capability auditing for municipal roadways, commercial campuses, and regional transit corridors.Understanding Solar Energy Sizing and Photometric PrinciplesOff-grid solar street lighting functions as a closed-loop electrical balance between daytime photovoltaic harvest, battery storage depth, and nocturnal LED power consumption. Solar panel wattage and conversion efficiency govern how rapidly daily sunlight replenishes stored battery capacity during peak hours, while usable depth of discharge defines how many consecutive overcast nights the system sustains rated output.Photometric distribution works alongside electrical sizing to optimize capital efficiency. Precision 140° × 70° bat-wing optical lenses spread luminous flux longitudinally along the pavement to balance ground brightness across wide lane spans. When paired with appropriate mounting heights, wide-angle optics expand pole-to-pole spacing while maintaining required road surface uniformity ratios.Step 1: Prioritize Critical Parameters, Materials, and Performance MetricsAccurate hardware selection begins with aligning electrical output, electrochemical storage limits, and structural hardware against project cross-sections and climate data.. Wattage and Pole Height Scaling: Pedestrian pathways and landscaped courtyards typically specify integrated luminaires from 10W to 30W. Secondary municipal streets deploy 6m to 8m poles paired with 40W to 80W fixtures; a standard 7m 40W split lithium assembly pairs a 120W monocrystalline solar panel (18% cell efficiency) with Luxeon 3030 LED chips delivering over 100 lm/W across 3000K to 6500K color temperatures. Multi-lane arterial highways and commercial parking plazas require 9m to 12m poles supporting 80W to 120W split systems or integrated all-in-one fixtures up to 150W, such as a 100W / 12H configuration pairing a 160W solar panel with a 25.6V 48Ah lithium iron phosphate pack.. Battery Chemistry and Operating Temperature Ranges: Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) packs deliver high energy density and compact geometry for pole-top or integrated aluminum housings. Integrated all-in-one units incorporate internal thermal barriers supporting ambient temperatures from -20°C to +65°C, while 12.8V 49.5Ah split lithium modules operate across -35°C to +55°C under 3-year warranty coverage. For sub-zero winter routes or hyper-arid desert zones, subterranean gel battery enclosures operate from -40°C to +60°C by using underground soil mass as a natural thermal buffer.. Structural Pole Fabrication and Controller Sealing: Street poles fabricated from Q235 and Q345 structural steel in conical, octagonal, or polygonal cross-sections are formed with automated submerged arc welding and dual-layer internal and external hot-dip galvanizing plus electrostatic polyester powder coating, backed by 20-year structural warranty specifications. Digital constant-current charge controllers rated at 10A / DC12V achieve 96% conversion efficiency within ≤3% current precision, encased in IP67 thermally conductive potting resin with 3-year warranty protection.Step 2: Verify Compliance Standards and Regulatory AlignmentMunicipal infrastructure tenders require verifiable third-party certifications and traceable factory inspection documentation prior to customs clearance and site acceptance.. Product and Energy Certifications: Confirm that luminaires, controllers, and electrical sub-assemblies hold applicable CE, CCC, CQC, and energy conservation certifications matching destination public works regulations.. Management Systems and Pre-Shipment Records: Verify manufacturing operations under certified ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 systems. Tender documentation should include over 16 functional inspection records, 24-hour continuous electrical aging test logs, Certificates of Origin, Certificates of Analysis, and Certificates of Conformance.Step 3: Match System Configurations to Operational DemandsEnvironmental exposure, civil installation constraints, and local maintenance workflows dictate which physical architecture fits a given roadway corridor.Compact urban streets, commercial parks, and sites prioritizing zero-trenching assembly suit all-in-one luminaires (10W to 150W), which mount onto poles within minutes and accommodate optional CCTV surveillance modules or automatic self-cleaning wipers. High-output arterial highways, extreme cold or desert climates, and high-latitude routes requiring independent solar panel tilt calibration suit split-type systems (6m to 12m, 30W to 120W) configured with either pole-top lithium packs or subterranean gel battery vaults. Along coastal boulevards and marine ports exposed to saline humidity, specifying stainless steel or anodized aluminum pole options extends structural service life.Step 4: Verify Specification Alignment Across Four Critical Engineering AreasConfirming four technical parameter pairings before tender release keeps optical output, structural stability, and battery autonomy synchronized across changing site conditions.. Ambient Temperature and Storage Chemistry Alignment: Match battery chemistry to verified seasonal temperature extremes so winter frost or peak desert heat remains within rated charge-discharge thresholds.. Photometric Geometry and Pole Spacing Coordination: Evaluate 140° × 70° bat-wing lens distributions and DIALux pavement uniformity calculations alongside nominal luminaire wattage.. Zinc Coating Thickness and Seam Weld Verification: Confirm full internal and external hot-dip galvanizing and automated longitudinal weld penetration to match regional wind load and corrosion ratings.. Solar Irradiance Sizing and Surface Maintenance: Calculate photovoltaic panel wattage against historical overcast periods to preserve autonomy days, incorporating physical bird arresters or motorized wipers in arid, high-dust corridors.Step 5: Verify Supplier Competence and Technical CredibilityEvaluating manufacturing capability requires auditable evidence of in-house workshop integration, engineering capacity, and export fulfillment records.. Intellectual Property and Integrated Production Scale: Yangzhou Tianxiang Road Lamp Equipment Co., Ltd. (TX Solar ), founded in 2008 in Gaoyou City, Jiangsu Province with outdoor lighting manufacturing heritage dating back to 1996, holds over 63 technical patents and operates a 62,000 square meter manufacturing base equipped with more than 220 production machines. Supported by 16 engineering specialists and 12 R&D staff, the plant maintains dedicated in-house workshops for solar panels, lithium battery packs, LED luminaires, and steel poles.. Global Infrastructure Delivery Track Record: TX Solar has supplied over 1,700,000 lighting assemblies across more than 20 countries, spanning municipal roadways, highways, and off-grid corridors across Southeast Asia, Africa, South America, and Central Asia.. Photometric Modeling and Fulfillment Timelines: Engineering teams provide complimentary DIALux illuminance simulations, AutoCAD structural drawings, and 3D modeling prior to production, executing over 16 functional factory tests per shipment alongside 7-day sample turnaround and 20 to 30 day bulk manufacturing schedules after deposit and final design approval.Securing Coordinated Solar Lighting PerformanceCoordinating wattage ratings, lithium or gel storage chemistry, and 6m to 12m pole heights establishes dependable nighttime illumination across municipal highways, rural corridors, and commercial developments. Aligning verified photometric distributions with regional meteorological data and certified hot-dip galvanized structures produces predictable energy autonomy and long-term structural stability.To submit roadway width measurements, local solar irradiance profiles, and project tender drawings for complimentary DIALux optical simulations and direct factory quotations, consult TX Solar via the official international portal at .

Yangzhou Tianxiang Road Lamp Equipment Co., Ltd.

Yangzhou Tianxiang Road Lamp Equipment Co., Ltd.

86 13905254640

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How to Choose a Solar Street Light: Wattage, Battery Type and Pole Height Guide News Provided By Globalso November 11, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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