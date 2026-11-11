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Bioversys And Partners To Present Alpe Data At The Union World Conference On Lung Health


Date: 2026-11-11 02:02:36

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Basel, Switzerland. November 11, 2026, 7.00am CEST

BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today that it will present new data on alpibectir together with its development partner GSK. The Union World Conference on Lung Health is taking place from 17 to 20 November 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Presentations will include the latest Phase 2 data on alpibectir in combination with ethionamide (AlpE), in patients with newly diagnosed drug-sensitive pulmonary tuberculosis.

The Union World Conference on Lung Health brings together researchers, practitioners, advocates, policymakers and communities from around the world to share knowledge, exchange ideas and accelerate progress in lung health.

Alpibectir data presentation schedule at the Union Conference

Date and time (BRT) Presenter Presentation Session
Wednesday, 18 November
12:15–12:20		 Dr. Simphiwe RN Simelane E-poster:“Early bactericidal activity, safety, and pharmacokinetics of alpibectir–ethionamide in pulmonary tuberculosis” EP16
Emerging therapeutics in TB safety, efficacy and early activity
Thursday, 19 November
09:58–10:06		 Dr. Michel Pieren, BioVersys “Alpibectir potentiates ethionamide and ethionamide-sulfoxide activity in M. tuberculosis clinical isolates from a Phase 2a study” OA24
Alchemy: Dose determination, safety and adverse effects in preclinical and clinical TB trials
Thursday, 19 November
10:16–10:30		 Dr. Simphiwe RN Simelane “Early bactericidal activity, safety and PK of alpibectir-ethionamide in pulmonary tuberculosis: Results from the ENABLE trial” SY08
Reimagining TB drug development: Phase 2 results from the UNITE4TB platform
Friday, 20 November
13:11–13:28		 Dr. Simon Tiberi “Early bactericidal activity, safety and PK of alpibectir-ethionamide and updates on further development of alpibectir-containing TB regimens” SS12
Tackling tuberculosis today and for the future: From pipeline innovation to global collaboration
Satellite session: 12:15–13:45; chaired by David Barros-Aguirre

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