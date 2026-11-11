KWS Posts Good Start To Fiscal Year 2026/2027 And Confirms Forecasts
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KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
KWS posts good start to fiscal year 2026/2027 and confirms forecasts
11.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Business performance in Q1 2026/2027
The KWS Group's net sales in the first quarter of 2026/2027 rose by 3.6% to €236.5 (228.2) million. This equates to an increase of 3.9% on a comparable basis (excluding exchange rate and portfolio effects). A key factor in this was the positive business performance in the Cereals and Vegetables Segments.
The KWS Group's key earnings figures for the first quarter are negative due to seasonal reasons. Earnings before net financial income/expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were € −27.1 (4.8 or, excluding the special effect, –24.2) million and earnings before net financial income/expenses and taxes (EBIT) were € −53.0 (–20.9 or, excluding the special effect, −49.9) million. In the same period of the previous year, these two key figures included a positive special effect of €29.0 million from the sale of license rights as part of the sale of the North American corn business.
Net financial income/expenses declined to € −1.7 (6.9) million due to a lower result from equity investments of €0.0 (7.7) million. In the same period of the previous year, the result from equity investments included a positive derecognition effect of €7.7 million from the sale of the shares in the joint ventures of the North American corn business. Earnings before taxes were € –54.7 (–14.0) million. Income taxes totaled € –17.0 (–4.2) million. That gave earnings after taxes of € –37.7 (–9.8) million or € –1.14 (–0.30) per share.
The equity ratio improved to 59.6% (57.7%) and net debt fell to €104.3 (119.0) million.
Business performance of the segments
The Sugarbeet Segment does not generate the major part of its annual net sales until the spring sowing season in Europe and North America in the third quarter (January to March). Net sales in the quarter under review were €33.6 million and thus at the level of the previous year (€34.3 million). The segment's income (EBITDA) in the first quarter is typically negative and was € –41.3 (–30.5) million.
The Corn Segment does not generate the major part of its annual net sales until the spring sowing season in Europe in the third quarter (January to March). Net sales in the period under review were €6.6 (7.5) million. The segment's income (EBITDA) in the first quarter is typically negative and was € –30.1 (–1.0 or, excluding the special effect, –30.0) million. In the same period of the previous year, the segment's income included a positive special effect of €29.0 million from the sale of license rights as part of the sale of the North American corn business.
The Cereals Segment grew its net sales in the quarter under review to €180.1 (172.1) million. The oilseed rape seed business posted a sharp 12% increase in net sales, while net sales from rye seed declined slightly by 2%. The sharp increase in the oilseed rape business was mainly due to our high-performance variety portfolio and positive market conditions. We grew our net sales in particular in Germany and Southeastern Europe. The segment's income (EBITDA) rose to €84.3 (77.9) million.
Net sales at the Vegetables Segment rose by 16% to €15.3 (13.2) million. This is mainly attributable to higher net sales from spinach seed. Higher net sales of bunched spinach and baby leaf spinach in Europe contributed in particular to this positive performance. As in the same period of the previous year, the segment's income (EBITDA) was negative at € –7.9 (–6.9) million due to planned expenditure on expanding vegetable breeding.
Net sales in the Corporate Segment, which are mainly generated by KWS' farms in Germany, France and Poland, were €0.9 (1.2) million. The segment's income (EBITDA) was € –32.1 (–34.7) million. Since all cross-segment costs for the KWS Group's central functions and basic research expenditure are charged to the Corporate Segment, its income is usually negative.
Forecasts for fiscal year 2026/2027 confirmed
Assuming that there is a recovery in the agricultural environment, KWS expects net sales in fiscal 2026/2027 (on a comparable basis, excluding exchange rate and portfolio effects) to grow by around 3% compared with the previous year. KWS expects the EBITDA margin to be in a range between 19% and 20% in line with its medium-term targets.
About KWS
KWS is one of the world's leading plant breeding companies. Around 5,200 employees* in over 70 countries generated net sales of around €1.63 billion in fiscal 2025/2026. KWS has operated independently as a family business for 170 years. It focuses on plant breeding and the production and sale of seed for sugarbeet, corn, cereals, vegetables, oilseed rape and sunflowers. KWS uses leading-edge plant breeding methods to continuously improve yields for farmers and plants' resistance to diseases, pests and abiotic stress. To that end, the company invested approximately €340 million in research and development in fiscal 2025/2026.
*Excluding seasonal workers
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Contact
Peter Vogt
Phone: +49 30 816914-490
...
Gina Wied
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 5561 311-1427
11.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
|Grimsehlstraße 31
|37555 Einbeck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5561 311-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5561 311-322
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0007074007
|WKN:
|707400
|Indices:
|S-DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21
|EQS News ID:
|2431934
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2431934 11.11.2026 CET/CEST
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