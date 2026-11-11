Nordex Group To Acquire C1 Connections, Adding Specialist Onshore Tower Engineering Expertise
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Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Nordex Group to acquire C1 Connections, adding specialist onshore tower engineering expertise
11.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Nordex Group to acquire C1 Connections, adding specialist onshore tower engineering expertise
About C1 Connections
Founded in 2017, and backed by investors Shift Invest and Dolfin Capital, C1 Connections develops the patented C1 Wedge ConnectionTM for joining wind turbine tower sections. The tubular sections can be manufactured in numerous locations worldwide, helping developers meet local content requirements. About the Nordex Group
The Group has commissioned more than 67 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, the US and Türkiye. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany. Contact person for press:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141
E-mail:... Contact for investor inquiries:
Nordex SE
Anja Siehler
Phone: +49 162 3515 334
E-mail:... 11.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
|EQS News ID:
|2431968
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2431968 11.11.2026 CET/CEST
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