voestalpine AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results

voestalpine: voestalpine with solid results in the first half of 2026/27

11.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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voestalpine with solid results in the first half of 2026/27



Revenue at previous year's level of EUR 7.7 billion (H1 2025/26: EUR 7.6 billion)

EBITDA rises to EUR 846 million (previous year: EUR 722 million)

EBIT increases to EUR 470 million (+36%; previous year: EUR 345 million)

Earnings (EBITDA/EBIT) impacted by positive one-off effects of around EUR 100 million

Profit before tax of EUR 408 million and profit after tax of EUR 290 million, each up 46% year over year

Positive free cash flow despite high investment activity

greentec steel on schedule and on budget, start-up in the first half of calendar year 2027

Number of employees (FTEs) down 2% to 48,616 Outlook for 2026/27 forecasts EBITDA of between EUR 1.6 billion and EUR 1.7 billion voestalpine delivered solid results in the first half of the business year 2026/27 (April 1 to September 30, 2026). The Group's clear focus on quality, innovation, and efficiency, together with its broad diversification across industries and regions, once again proved to be a key strength in an environment characterized by considerable uncertainty. The positive trend in the Railway Systems business segment continued in the first half of the year, supported by numerous infrastructure projects in Europe and international railway projects. The aerospace segment also continued to perform successfully, with its high-quality products in demand from both the European and North American aerospace industries. In the automotive industry, the Steel Division maintained its strong market position and recorded generally satisfactory demand in the first half of 2026/27. By contrast, the Automotive Components business unit of the Metal Forming Division continued to face challenging conditions in the automotive industry in Europe, as well as in China and North America. Demand from the construction, mechanical engineering, and consumer goods industries remained subdued overall. In the energy sector, geopolitical developments in the Middle East led to project postponements and increased market uncertainty. The Warehouse technology segment, meanwhile, maintained its strong performance in the first half of 2026/27. “We achieved solid results in an extremely challenging environment. We continued to focus on reorganizing business units with low profitability and implementing targeted international growth projects. However, the ongoing war in the Middle East and the resulting sharp rise in energy and logistics costs are weighing on earnings potential for the second half of the year. We are therefore lowering the upper end of our EBITDA forecast from EUR 1.85 billion to EUR 1.7 billion. Nevertheless, our robust Group strategy and strong financial foundation give us confidence in the future. The lower end of our outlook therefore remains unchanged at EUR 1.6 billion,” says Herbert Eibensteiner, CEO of voestalpine AG. Continuation of reorganization measures In the first half of 2026/27, the Group continued to reorganize business units affected by structural change. As previously reported, these measures primarily concern the Automotive Components business unit, with the aim of securing the long-term future of the Metal Forming Division's automotive supplier business. The reorganization measures also extend to the High Performance Metals Division, which is focusing its product portfolio on the technologically demanding segment of high-performance materials. The reorganization measures are now almost complete, and those already implemented are increasingly delivering positive results. greentec steel remains on track With greentec steel, voestalpine has a clear strategy and is implementing it consistently. As a first step, the electric arc furnaces (EAFs) in Linz and Donawitz will begin operating in the first half of 2027. Both projects are on schedule and on budget. The core equipment for the EAFs has arrived, and the individual components are now being assembled on site, finely adjusted, and integrated into a fully operational plant. Cold commissioning will then begin in some areas. This involves testing conveyor systems, hydraulic systems, electrical installations, cooling circuits, and automation systems. Earnings growth and positive free cash flow despite high investment activity The voestalpine Group's revenue remained virtually unchanged at EUR 7.7 billion (+0.8%) in the first half of 2026/27 compared with the same period of the previous year. Operating result (EBITDA) rose by 17.1% to EUR 846 million. Alongside the sustained benefits of the cost-cutting and efficiency improvement programs initiated, earnings in the first half of 2026/27 reflected positive and negative one-off effects in the High Performance Metals Division totaling around EUR 100 million, particularly from the sale of voestalpine BÖHLER Profil. Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 36% year over year to EUR 470 million. Profit before tax rose by 46.5% to EUR 408 million, while profit after tax amounted to EUR 290 million (+46.1%). Free cash flow amounted to EUR 24 million in the first half of 2026/27, including a one-off effect of approximately EUR 150 million from the sale of voestalpine BÖHLER Profil. The voestalpine Group's equity amounted to EUR 8 billion, an increase both year over year and compared with the balance sheet date of March 31, 2026 (year over year: +6.6%; since March 31, 2026: +2.9%). Net financial debt decreased by 5.3% year over year to EUR 1.4 billion as of September 30, 2026. Compared with EUR 1.3 billion at the balance sheet date (March 31, 2026), net financial debt increased by 10.2%, primarily due to the dividend payment to voestalpine AG shareholders. The gearing ratio (net financial debt as a percentage of equity) decreased further to 17.3%. As of September 30, 2026, the voestalpine Group employed 48,616 people worldwide (full-time equivalents), down 2.0% from the previous year (49,614). The decrease was primarily attributable to the reorganization measures in the High Performance Metals Division and the Automotive Components business unit of the Metal Forming Division. Outlook for business year 2026/27 The Management Board of voestalpine AG is confident about the Group's future development and continues to expect solid EBITDA for the 2026/27 business year, exceeding the prior-year level. The war in the Middle East, which has lasted longer than expected, and its associated consequences are weighing particularly heavily on energy and logistics costs. In addition, energy projects in the crisis-troubled region are being further delayed. Logistical challenges and provisional additional U.S. duties are dampening earnings potential in the second half of the year as well. Against this backdrop, the EBITDA forecast for the 2026/27 business year has been adjusted to EUR 1.60 to 1.70 billion (previously: EUR 1.60 to 1.85 billion). This corresponds to an expected EBIT in the range of EUR 830 million to 930 million. The forecasts for EBITDA and EBIT include the positive one-off effects recognized in the first quarter of 2026/27, which amounted to a net total of approximately EUR 100 million. The voestalpine Group voestalpine is a globally leading steel and technology group with a unique combination of materials and processing expertise. voestalpine, which operates globally, has around 500 Group companies and locations in more than 50 countries on all five continents. The voestalpine Group has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1995. With its premium products and system solutions, voestalpine is a leading partner to the automotive and machinery industries, as well as to the aerospace and energy industries. The company is also the global market leader in railway systems and special sections. voestalpine is committed to the global climate goals and has a clear plan for transforming steel production with its greentec steel program. In the business year 2025/26, the Group generated revenue of EUR 15.1 billion, with an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 1.5 billion, and employed around 48,800 employees worldwide. Please direct your inquiries to voestalpine AG

Mag. Peter Felsbach, MAS

Head of Group Communications | Spokesman

voestalpine-Straße 1

4020 Linz, Austria

T. +43/50304/15-2090

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voestalpine AG

Dino Malkic

Head of Investor Relations

voestalpine-Straße 1

4020 Linz, Austria

T. +43/50304/15-2558

...

11.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

