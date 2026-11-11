Trio Posing As CBI Officials Intrudes Into SSC Office In Kolkata, Held Police Suspect Job Racket

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 11 (IANS) Three youths posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers allegedly gained entry into the security-sensitive Nizam Palace in Kolkata and attempted to obtain confidential information from the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) office before being caught and arrested, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident raised security concerns at the Nizam Palace, which houses several important central government offices. The alleged fraud came to light following prompt action by the Bhowanipore police.

The accused have been identified as Biprashi Basu, Shubham Sarkar and Pallab Mandal.

The police suspect that the accused were part of a wider job fraud racket that had been cheating aspiring candidates by promising them appointments in central government departments. The police suspect that the gang could allegedly have collected money from job seekers in return for forged appointment letters.

Investigators also suspect that the trio entered Nizam Palace under the guise of CBI officers to obtain specific information or access a particular candidate's file.

The police are interrogating the accused to establish their motive, identify other possible members of the racket and ascertain the extent of its operations across West Bengal.

"A number of fake CBI identity cards, a luxury car bearing the logo and board of the Government of India, and several forged appointment letters have been recovered from the arrested persons," a Kolkata Police official said.

According to the police and eyewitnesses, the three accused arrived at Nizam Palace on Tuesday in a car displaying Government of India boards on its front and rear. The vehicle was allowed into the premises after clearing the security check, apparently because of the government markings.

After getting out of the car, the three went directly to the SSC office and introduced themselves as CBI officers. Biprashi allegedly claimed to be a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officer, while the other two posed as inspectors.

According to SSC sources, the trio told officials that they were investigating the appointments of several candidates who had recently secured government jobs through the commission. They sought access to documents, candidate lists and personal details, citing the need to verify the credentials of certain named individuals as part of their investigation.

Initially, their demeanour did not raise suspicion. However, SSC officials became wary when the visitors began pressing for confidential records and detailed information about the candidates. Their suspicions deepened after examining the identity cards produced by the alleged CBI officers.

The SSC officials then tactfully kept the three men in a room and questioned them. Their responses were found to be inconsistent and contradictory, strengthening the suspicion that they were impersonating investigating officers.

The SSC officials immediately alerted the Bhowanipore police station. A police team rushed to Nizam Palace, detained the three and took them to the police station. Subsequent verification with the CBI confirmed that none of them was associated with the central investigating agency.

A search of their vehicle and bags led to the recovery of forged appointment letters purportedly issued by various central ministries.