TNPSC Group IV Application Correction Window Closes Today 14.89 Lakh Seek 6574 Posts

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) Candidates who have applied for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission's (TNPSC) Group IV recruitment examination have until Wednesday to correct their application details, bringing the application process for 6,574 vacancies to its final stage.

The recruitment drive has attracted 14,89,025 applicants, translating into approximately 226 candidates competing for each vacancy. The written examination is scheduled for January 10, 2027, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

The application correction facility provides candidates an opportunity to rectify errors in the information submitted during registration. With the window closing on November 11, applicants seeking changes must complete the process within the prescribed deadline.

TNPSC issued the recruitment notification on October 6 and opened online registration the same day. The announcement followed the commission's annual examination calendar, which had indicated that the notification for Group IV posts would be released in October.

The vacancies span several categories of government employment. They include 291 Village Administrative Officer posts, 3,798 Junior Assistant posts, 1,572 Typist posts and 404 Steno-Typist posts.

The notification also covers other clerical, laboratory and forest-related positions. The recruitment offers opportunities across different departments, with Junior Assistant vacancies accounting for the largest share of the advertised positions, followed by Typist posts.

Together, these two categories constitute a substantial majority of the vacancies.

November 5 was initially fixed as the last date for submitting applications. However, the State government subsequently increased the upper age limit for applying for competitive examinations for government employment.

To enable candidates benefiting from the revised age ceiling to participate in the recruitment process, TNPSC extended the application deadline to November 8.

Registration closed after the additional period, with the applicant count reaching nearly 15 lakh.

The closing days witnessed a sharp rise in submissions. Around 9.80 lakh candidates had applied by November 4, while more than five lakh additional applications were received over the following four days.

The final tally highlights the scale of competition for Group IV employment, with the number of aspirants substantially exceeding the available positions across the notified categories.

Following the completion of registration, the commission allowed applicants time until November 11 to make corrections.

Today's deadline relates specifically to changes in applications already submitted, while the registration period itself ended on November 8. The next scheduled milestone is the January written examination.