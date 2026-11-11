Gold And Silver Face US Inflation Test As Iran Talks Steer Oil Elevate Financial Services Market Report

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Gold and silver start the week stronger, but US inflation data will decide whether their recovery can withstand expectations of further tightening by the Federal Reserve. In crude oil, the main driver is still progress in the Iran talks and whether diplomatic assurances lead to restored export flows. These two forces are linked. Lower energy prices are taking the geopolitical risk premium out of oil, and they are also supporting precious metals by easing inflation concerns.

Gold started the week higher, with spot prices up 1.6% at $4,129.69 an ounce in early Monday trade. That extends a 6% rebound from the 30 October low near $3,870. The rise came even though markets put the chance of a December Federal Reserve rate hike at 77–80%. The Fed raised rates to 3.75–4.00% in September and kept them there in October.

The key event this week is the US Consumer Price Index (CPI)for October, due on Tuesday at 17:30 UAE time. Economists expect prices to rise 0.3% month-on-month, and 0.2% excluding food and energy, after September's 0.6% headline rise. No October 2025 index was ever published, so markets will trade on the monthly figure rather than an annual rate. A reading at or below expectations would favor a test of gold's 5 November high of $4,146.63. A core reading of 0.3% or higher would put the $4,000 level back in play. Producer prices follow on Friday, also at 17:30 UAE time, and 13 Federal Reserve officials are scheduled to speak during the week.

Buying by central banks is still the main support for gold. They bought 321 tons in the third quarter, 42% more than a year earlier, with Poland and China leading.

Silver has outperformed gold during the precious metals' recovery. It rose 2.8% to $53.31 an ounce on Monday, ahead of gold's 1.6% gain, after jumping 6.8% on 5 November when gold rose 5.3%. Silver reacts more strongly than gold to changes in interest rates and the dollar, so Tuesday's inflation data is likely to move it more. The gold-to-silver ratio eased to about 77.5 in early Monday trading from approximately 78.2 at Friday's New York close, reflecting silver's stronger percentage advance. Even so, silver is still about 12% below where it was a month ago. It also lacks the central-bank demand that has cushioned gold. The $50 and $55 levels frame the week. A soft inflation reading would favor a move toward $55, while a hot reading would likely pull silver back toward $50, close to where it traded on 3 November

For UAE investors, global bullion volatility is also reflected in local retail prices. Dubai's 24-carat gold rate opened at Dh487.50 per gram on Friday, November 6, compared with Dh498.75 at Thursday's opening. That came during a volatile week of festive buying ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali. The retail rate has stayed below Dh500 for most of the past three weeks, and a soft US inflation reading would bring that level back within reach. Because the dirham is pegged to the US dollar, a December Fed hike would also feed through to UAE borrowing costs. That makes holding gold and silver, which pay no interest, relatively more expensive. In energy, Abu Dhabi's Murban crude rose 3.42% to $99.17 a barrel on Monday, about $1.70 above Brent, a sign that buyers are still paying a premium for secure Gulf supply.

Diplomacy is still the main driver of crude. Brent began the week under pressure after falling more than 16% the previous week, its steepest weekly decline since April 2020. Washington has said further strikes on Iran are unlikely while talks progress, but both sides reported ships hit near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend. The direction of prices this week depends on whether export flows through the strait recover. Supply is adding to the pressure, with the global surplus estimated to have grown to 1.4 million barrels a day in October from 1.1 million in September. If disrupted Middle Eastern exports return to a market that is already oversupplied, any lasting price recovery will be limited.