TMC MP Saugata Roy Hits Back At BJP Over Sonia Gandhi Memoir Claims

Defense of Sonia Gandhi's Memoir

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Wednesday defended Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's autobiography, Belongings: The Journey of a Life, questioning the BJP's criticism of the book and stating that she had written about her own life. Speaking to ANI, Roy also defended Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's participation in the Bharat Summit and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's use of the term 'Dimaagi Naxals' to target his opponents.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticised Sonia Gandhi's memoir, accusing her of attempting to "whitewash" the historical record of the Congress party and the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Reacting to the BJP's criticism of Sonia Gandhi's autobiography, Roy questioned why the party was objecting to her account of her own life.“Sonia Gandhi has written an autobiography, after marriage, her life. Why is the BJP so upset about this? Sonia Gandhi hasn't written about someone else; she's written about herself. He was part of a political family from India. And writing this brought a lot of things to light. So I condemn BJP over the comments and the discussion,” Roy said.

Rahul Gandhi and Bharat Summit

Bharat Summit 2026, to be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), will bring together representatives from around 70 countries, with the Leader of the Opposition delivering the valedictory address.

On Rahul Gandhi's participation in the Bharat Summit, Roy dismissed objections to his involvement, saying the Leader of the Opposition had the right to engage in politics and present himself.“This is bogus. Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the opposition. He has the right to play politics. He also has the right to launch himself. So I don't know what the objection could be,” he said.

Criticism of PM Modi's 'Dimaagi Naxals' Term

Roy also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on 'Dimaagi Naxals' during his visit to Buxar on Diwali.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's challenge to the Prime Minister for an open debate, Roy condemned the use of the term against those criticising the government.“Narendra Modi, these 'Dimaagi Naxals' are a new term he's coined. He has started doing things a new way, and he wants to criticise any opposition and label them as 'Dimaagi Naxals' and he wants that no one should criticise them at all. Just like they blew up the Naxals with bullets. He wants to blow up opposing forces too,” Roy alleged.

Allegations Regarding West Bengal Politics

On Bengal CM Shubhendu Adhikari's remarks about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during his visit to a Kali Puja pandal organised by her brother, Roy rejected the allegations concerning the Chief Minister's relationship with local residents and the condition of idol-making artisans.

“This is completely false. Mamata has been living there since childhood, right from birth. She grew up there, became an MP, and then became the Chief Minister. She had a good connection with the local people. Shubhendu is degrading himself a lot. He is trying to play politics by intruding into the family,” Roy said.

On November 10, 2026, Adhikari visited the Kali Puja hosted by Kalighat Sevak Sangha (associated with Babun Banerjee) on Harish Chatterjee Street, just a few meters from Mamata Banerjee's residence. He stated that his visit to the Kali Puja organised by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's estranged brother, Swapan (Babun) Banerjee, was part of his duty as the local MLA for Bhowanipore rather than a political provocation. (ANI)

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