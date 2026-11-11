Cheaper Than Ola, Uber, Rapido? Green SM Brings Ultra-Low-Cost Electric Taxi Service To Bengaluru

Vietnam based VinGroup's all-electric cab service "Green SM" (GSM) has arrived in Bengaluru after Delhi and Hyderabad. The company has already registered 100 EVs at Indiranagar RTO in Bengaluru and will soon kick off their cab service by offering a monthly salary to drivers. The new electric cars are expected to give a tough competition to existing companies like Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

Green SM will offer a minimum fare of Rs 8

Currently auto rates in Bengaluru range from Rs.13 to Rs.15 per km, Cab Rates go up to Rs.20 to Rs.23 and bike rates via Rapido start at Rs.10. However, Green SM plans to offer a minimum fare of around Rs.8 per km. This will greatly affect other app-based transport services.

Local Drivers upset

Although this big price war will benefit customers, local auto and cab drivers are worried. They have invested lakhs of rupees into buying the vehicles. This new low fare electric service poses a real threat to their livelihood. Local drivers are strongly opposing this new service.