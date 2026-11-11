COP31: Uzbekistan, WMO Review Climate Cooperation Priorities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary-General Celeste Saulo discussed expanding cooperation on climate monitoring, extreme weather preparedness and environmental protection during a meeting on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya on November 10.

According to the Uzbek president's press service, the two sides reviewed prospects for strengthening cooperation in monitoring climate change, improving resilience to extreme weather events and addressing environmental challenges.

They highlighted their longstanding partnership, particularly in modernizing Uzbekistan's hydrometeorological infrastructure, improving weather observation systems and expanding meteorological data exchange.

Particular attention was given to strengthening cooperation in atmospheric monitoring, forecasting sand and dust storms, and improving air quality.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed readiness to expand practical cooperation and implement joint initiatives in priority areas of the climate agenda.

COP31 is being held in Antalya from November 9 to 20, bringing together world leaders, government representatives and international organizations to discuss climate change mitigation, adaptation, climate finance and the implementation of the Paris Agreement. Mirziyoyev is attending the conference and is scheduled to address its plenary session, alongside holding bilateral meetings with foreign leaders.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international cooperation in meteorology, climatology, hydrology and related environmental sciences. It coordinates the global exchange of weather and climate data, supports the development of forecasting and early-warning systems, and helps countries strengthen their capacity to monitor and respond to extreme weather events and climate-related risks. Its work also includes monitoring atmospheric conditions, air quality and climate change.