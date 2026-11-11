OCTOBER VOLUMES: POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN MOST REGIONS

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INVESTOR NEWS no. 34 - 11 November 2026

Ferry – freight: In October 2026, total volumes of 3.7m lane metres were 1.5% above 2025.

North Sea volumes were above 2025 driven by higher Continent-UK volumes. Mediterranean volumes were above 2025 as ferry market volumes in general were increased by longer border transit times for road transport due to border crossing repair works in Türkiye.

Channel volumes were below 2025 which was mainly a result of a decrease in total ferry market volumes. Baltic Sea volumes were below 2025. Strait of Gibraltar volumes were above 2025 driven by an underlying increase and additional volumes following the completion of a route acquisition in early October 2026.

For the last twelve months, the total transported freight lane metres increased 0.7% to 41.8m from 41.5m in 2025-24 and was on level adjusted for route changes.

Ferry – passenger: In October 2026, the number of passengers decreased 0.4% to 330k compared to 2025 as higher volumes in Channel and Baltic Sea were offset by lower Strait of Gibraltar volumes.

For the last twelve months, the total number of passengers decreased 8.3% to 4.9m compared to 5.3m in 2025-24. The decrease was 4.9% adjusted for route changes.





DFDS ferry volumes October Last-12-months Freight 2024 2025 2026 Change 2024 2025 2026 Change Lane metres, '000 3,770 3,637 3,691 1.5% 41,022 41,512 41,818 0.7% Passenger 2024 2025 2026 Change 2024 2025 2026 Change Passengers, '000 458 331 330 -0.4% 6,523 5,350 4,903 -8.3%





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The November 2026 volume report is scheduled to be published on 11 December 2026 at around 10.00am CET.





Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 32bn and 15,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

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