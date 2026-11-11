AI X Network Adopts Meta's Muse Ember to Power Collaborative Intelligence

Eight AI Superpowers Accelerate Attention, Retention and Referral

AI X Network's ARR Growth Flywheel connects Attention, Retention and Referral across four AI platforms and eight AI Superpowers, helping businesses, experts and communities turn engagement into lasting relationships and new opportunities.

AI X Network connects businesses, experts, associations, nonprofits, public-sector organizations and local communities through collaborative intelligence to share knowledge, strengthen relationships and discover new opportunities.

Four Connected AI Platforms - One Collaborative Intelligence Ecosystem

Eight AI Superpowers across four connected platforms accelerate Attention, Retention and Referral for businesses, experts and local communities.

- Matt Fok, Founder of AI X Network and Author of CCR

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI X Network today announced the adoption of Meta's Muse Ember as the default model for routine AI agent workloads across KnovaTwin, HybridEvent365 (HE365), Nexocial and StoryByte365.

The move combines cost-efficient AI, flexible model selection and eight integrated AI Superpowers designed to help businesses, educators, associations, nonprofits and communities attract audiences, retain participants and generate meaningful referrals.

The differentiator is Collaborative Intelligence: connecting stakeholder expertise, permissioned knowledge and trusted relationships across AI X Network's 365 Family Networks so each interaction can increase the value of the wider ecosystem.

Affordable AI. One Key. Multiple Models.

Released November 9, Muse Ember supports tool calling, structured outputs and a context window of approximately one million tokens. Meta lists pricing of $0.10 per million input tokens and $0.50 per million output tokens for requests within 200,000 input tokens, with higher rates for longer requests.

Through OpenRouter, supported AI models from Meta, OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and other providers can be accessed using a single API key. Organizations can select economical models for routine work and specialized models when tasks demand additional capabilities.

Eight AI Superpowers. One ARR Growth Flywheel.

AI X Network connects eight complementary capabilities through its Attention → Retention → Referral (ARR) Flywheel:

AI Storytelling (StoryByte365) turns ideas into engaging content; AI Social Engagement (Nexocial) expands reach and strengthens ongoing conversations.

AI Knowledge Twins and Course Builder (KnovaTwin) make expertise accessible through personalized learning; AI Community Assistants and Smart Booths (HE365) sustain engagement beyond events.

AI Smart Matchmaking helps identify relevant customers, experts and partners; human-supervised AI Workforce Agents assist with research, coordination and follow-up.

Network Passport connects participants across 365 Family Networks; Collaborative Intelligence draws on authorized knowledge and engagement signals to improve recommendations and opportunity discovery.

Together, these capabilities advance AI X Network's three priorities-Grow Demand, Build Knowledge and Develop Talent-with ARR reinforcing growth across all three.

From Community Engagement to Real Opportunities

For example, a chamber of commerce can connect local businesses with experts through HE365, deliver skills training through KnovaTwin, amplify outreach via Nexocial and share success stories using StoryByte365. Matching and follow-up capabilities help turn those interactions into partnerships, referrals and business opportunities.

"AI models make individual agents smarter. Collaborative intelligence makes the entire ecosystem smarter," said Matt Fok, Founder and CEO of AI X Network. "Every AI Superpower strengthens ARR. Every stakeholder brings knowledge and relationships. Together, we can turn community capital into shared growth."

About AI X Network

AI X Network connects businesses, experts and communities through four integrated AI platforms and its 365 Family Networks. Its mission is to make AI practical and affordable while helping organizations Grow Demand, Build Knowledge and Develop Talent.

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AI X Network

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AI X Network

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AI X Network Adopts Meta's Muse Ember to Power Collaborative Intelligence News Provided By AI X Network November 11, 2026, 06:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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