Chula Ranks No. 1 in Thailand for 11 Consecutive Years, Among Asia's Top 3% of Universities

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chulalongkorn University has maintained its position as the No. 1 university in Thailand for the 11th consecutive year, with an overall score placing it among the top 3% of universities in Asia, according to the QS Asia University Rankings 2027, announced on November 3, 2026. A total of 1,722 universities across Asia were included in this year's rankings.

In addition, Chulalongkorn University achieved outstanding scores in two key areas: Academic Reputation, scoring 99.9 out of 100, and International Research Network, scoring 99.3 out of 100. These results reflect the university's strong international recognition and standing in the global academic community.

The QS Asia University Rankings 2027 evaluates universities based on 11 indicators, each carrying a different weighting:

.Academic Reputation – 30%

.Employer Reputation – 20%

.Faculty-to-Student Ratio – 10%

.International Research Network – 10%

.Citations per Paper – 10%

.Papers per Faculty – 5%

.Staff with PhDs – 5%

.International Faculty Ratio – 2.5%

.International Student Ratio – 2.5%

.Inbound Exchange Students – 2.5%

.Outbound Exchange Students – 2.5%

For more information, visit: news/432915/

Chula Communication Center

Chulalongkorn University

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Chula Ranks No. 1 in Thailand for 11 Consecutive Years, Among Asia's Top 3% of Universities News Provided By DXT-Newslink November 11, 2026, 06:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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