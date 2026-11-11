Malaysia's Sultan Nazrin Shah Address To Silver Economy Forum 2026: ASEAN Can Build For Longevity From The Ground Up

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Opening Silver Economy Forum 2026, the Sultan said ASEAN nations are growing old before they grow rich, which gives them the chance to design for longevity.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- His Royal Highness Sultan Nazrin Shah, Deputy King of Malaysia and Sultan of Perak, opened Silver Economy Forum 2026 (SEF26) today with an address titled“The Silver Economy: A Foundation for Shared Prosperity.” He said ASEAN can design for longer lives from the outset, while developed economies are“spending billions trying to retrofit rigid institutions created for a younger world.”Almost eleven years after ASEAN leaders adopted the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on Ageing in the same building, the Sultan said the demographic future contemplated by that Declaration“is rapidly becoming our demographic present.” Across Southeast Asia, roughly one person in nine was aged sixty or above in 2020, and by mid-century it will be one in five. A Malaysian reaching sixty today can expect another two decades of life.“Twenty years is not a footnote; it is not an epilogue.”The Sultan described the region's challenge as“an unprecedented and sobering paradox: many ASEAN nations are growing old before they grow rich.” He argued it is also an opportunity:“We need not inherit the flaws of an old world; we have the freedom to design one that is fit for purpose from the outset.”He returned to the gap between lifespan and healthspan:“We have become exceptionally proficient at adding years to our lifetimes. The question now is whether we can become equally proficient at ensuring those years are lived well.” Malaysia's National Health and Morbidity Survey 2025 found that only 14.7 percent of Malaysians aged sixty and above met its criteria for ageing well.“This figure, which represents the gap between lifespan and healthspan, should give us pause.”He challenged the habit of treating an ageing population as a fiscal liability, calling the transition“fundamentally a consequence of our success.”“Longevity is not an external crisis threatening our social systems; it is our shared human inheritance.” He acknowledged that the pressures are real: an ASEAN study estimates that demand for aged care will more than double over the next two decades.“But these fiscal pressures are only one side of the ledger.” Malaysia's Care Strategic Framework cites analysis suggesting that every ringgit invested in care can generate seven ringgit in wider economic return.He rejected the equation of age with dependency:“We must never treat age and dependency as synonymous. They are not.” The silver economy, in his words, must be understood“not merely as a marketing frontier for older consumers, but as a structural re-alignment of our economy towards inclusivity, innovation, and social stability,” and“economic consumption must never be the metric that validates human life.”On access:“Healthy ageing cannot become a commodity available only to those who can afford it.” It must be inclusive by design, and“the ability to age with health, dignity and purpose should never be determined by wealth.”He said institutions built around“education, work, and a brief retirement” no longer fit:“That blueprint is obsolete.” Housing, healthcare, financial security and technology are“interconnected corridors in the same lived environment.”On policy, he pointed to Malaysia's Care Strategic Framework, which aims to position the country as a regional hub for long-term care, and its National Action Plan for Older Persons.“But these frameworks cannot remain confined to the desks of a single ministry or sector.” He called for health planning that shapes the homes and neighbourhoods people live in and financial systems that recognise the increasing length and flexibility of working lives.He closed with a turn to people.“Behind every demographic chart and every fiscal projection is a human being who wants what we all want: to remain well, to retain choice, to stay connected, and to live with purpose.”“Let us therefore judge our progress not merely by the years we add to a life, but by the life we are able to bring to those years.”The full text of the address is available atSEF26 takes place November 11–12 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre under the theme "Healthy Longevity for Economic Growth," and is the first SEF held in Asia. Co-convened by Global Coalition on Aging and Malaysian Healthy Ageing Society, with Venus Healthcare Homes.About the Global Coalition on Aging: GCOA brings together global corporations across industry sectors with common strategic interests in aging populations. Through research, public policy analysis, advocacy, and strategic communications, it works to ensure global aging is a path for fiscally sustainable economic growth, social value creation and wealth enhancement.About the Malaysian Healthy Ageing Society: The Malaysian Healthy Ageing Society (MHAS) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to educating physicians, scientists and members of the public on healthy ageing issues. Its primary objective is to create public awareness for enhancement of the quality of life.

Melissa Gong Mitchell

Global Coalition on Aging

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Malaysia's Sultan Nazrin Shah Address to Silver Economy Forum 2026: ASEAN Can Build for Longevity from the Ground Up News Provided By Global Coalition on Aging November 11, 2026, 06:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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