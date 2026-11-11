Battery-Free E-Ink Brand Vidabay Ships Duo Bag Charm And Opens Orbisplant Product Platform

VidaBay Duo: Dual Screens, One Story

Snap a photo, tap to transfer, and share the memory

OrbisPlant: an E-Ink product platform

Two faces on a bag. Tap to update. Never charge.

- Nathan CheeHONG KONG, CHINA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VidaBay this week released two offerings at once: the Duo, a dual-sided E-Ink bag charm aimed at holiday shoppers, and OrbisPlant, a Hong Kong-based platform that lets outside customers turn E-Ink display ideas into physical products.The Duo arrives after VidaBay's well-known product, the Snap E-Ink fridge magnet, picked up a string of press mentions. E Ink Corporation - the company that supplies the e-paper panels themselves - has endorsed it; The Verge put it in both its 2026 Mother's Day gift guide and its October under-$50 Prime Day picks; TechRadar called it the "world's most charming E-Ink fridge magnet"; French outlet Numerik Media scored it 9/10.The company claims the Duo is the first bag charm to put an E-Ink screen on each face. Where the Snap carried a Polaroid-style rectangular frame, the Duo moves to a rounded form, wrapped in translucent acrylic in blue and purple.Why the brand stayed with passive E-Ink - a word from the CEO. Nathan Chee, VidaBay's CEO, said the Duo reuses the same E Ink Corporation panels found in the Snap. "We didn't switch to a different, more expensive panel for this product," Chee said. "The panel we already knew works gives us a price point we can live with, and it renders fine tonal detail on paper-like surfaces - people, pets, buildings all read with natural depth and clarity, which is what a keepsake image needs." Battery-free design, he said, is a long-standing brand position: the product should let users update or swap images whenever they want, without ever plugging in.A companion app lets users push photos to either face of the Duo independently. That means two pictures can live on the charm at the same time - one of a couple on one side, a trip photo on the other; or the children on one face, grandparents on the reverse. VidaBay frames this as open-ended: the charm does not tell users what to put on it.An NFC tag is built into the charm. A phone tap pulls up whatever content is linked to it - a video clip, a song track, a digital business card, a webpage, or an app link.The Duo runs on passive E-Ink. The phone supplies power over NFC during the transfer, just long enough to redraw the screen; once the image is set, the charged pigment particles inside the panel stay in place with no electricity at all. The device itself needs no Wi-Fi, no Bluetooth, no cloud account, and no charging. There is no battery to recharge and no daily power management. The panel is 2.67 inches with a high PPI, fitted into a compact form factor.VidaBay Duo key features:· Bag charm with E-Ink screens on both faces· Rounded shell in translucent blue or purple acrylic· Photo upload from a phone to either side· Passive E-Ink with NFC tap-to-refresh - no internal battery· 2.67-inch high-PPI panel· Two independent displays, or the same image on both· Embedded NFC tag for videos, music, business cards, web links, app links· Zero charging, zero daily upkeepThe Hong Kong entity also formally opened OrbisPlant, a separate platform for customers who want to build their own E-Ink products rather than buy VidaBay's. The platform is aimed at brands and developers with an E-Ink application idea or a custom display requirement, offering a route from concept to finished product. VidaBay says the Duo is the most recent consumer device built on the same E-Ink and NFC-transfer stack that OrbisPlant now makes available externally.The Duo is on sale now through VidaBay's site. Single-unit pricing is $65.99, dropping to $54.99 for the Black Friday window - a November launch that lines up with the shopping event. Ordering is at [/shop/ ].About VidaBay.VidaBay is a creative smart-display brand focused on bringing meaningful technology into everyday life. From its signature E-Ink products to the new VidaBay Duo dual-side bag charm, VidaBay creates battery-free, low-maintenance and highly personal products.

Nathan Chee

Shanghai Enqi Information Technology Co., Ltd.

135 2105 2316

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Battery-Free E-Ink Brand VidaBay Ships Duo Bag Charm and Opens OrbisPlant Product Platform News Provided By Shanghai Enqi Information Technology Co., Ltd. November 11, 2026, 06:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Retail



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