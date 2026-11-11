Grain Weevil Named Winner Of The 2026 LDC Impact Prize In Future Of Manufacturing And Industry

LDC Impact Prize Winners 2026, Grain Weevil and Nucaps with LDC's CEO.

Nebraska-based grain bin robotics company recognized on global stage for semi-autonomous technology that keeps workers safe and grain in top condition

- Michael Gelchie, LDC's Chief Executive Officer

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grain Weevil, the Nebraska-based company behind the world's first semi-autonomous grain bin robot, has been named the 2026 LDC Impact Prize winner in the Future of Manufacturing and Industry category. The award was presented on October 29, 2026, at the MassChallenge Switzerland Award Ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland, in partnership with Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), one of the world's leading commodity merchants and processors.

The LDC Impact Prize recognizes startups and scaleups in the global food and agriculture supply chain whose innovations offer meaningful, scalable impact. This is the fourth year of the partnership between LDC and MassChallenge Switzerland. Grain Weevil was selected from a competitive field of finalists for its ability to advance both worker safety and grain quality in commercial storage operations.

The Grain Weevil robot operates semi-autonomously inside grain bins, leveling grain, breaking up crust, and maintaining airflow without requiring a person to enter the bin. Grain bin entry is one of the leading causes of farm fatalities in the United States - a risk the robot eliminates. The same technology that protects workers also protects the grain itself, keeping stored product moving and conditioned through the most critical post-harvest months.

The recognition comes at a pivotal moment for Grain Weevil. The company has launched its commercial dual-robot package for large-scale grain facilities, expanded its BinAssist partner network, and broadened its applications to include fertilizer storage, specialty crop facilities, and other granular material environments.

“We started in grain because that's where the danger was closest to home. This recognition tells us the world is ready for what we've always believed: any bin, any material, any facility - nobody should have to go in.” Chad Johnson, Grain Weevil's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Grain Weevil was founded in Nebraska and has roots in the agricultural heartland that informs everything about how the company builds, sells, and serves its customers. The LDC Impact Prize adds to a growing list of industry recognition, including the 2026 ASABE Davidson Prize, awarded at Commodity Classic for engineering innovation and measurable industry advancement.

The win positions Grain Weevil among a global cohort of agtech and foodtech innovators working to transform the future of food and agriculture supply chains - a category that increasingly includes the autonomous technology needed to safely and efficiently manage what happens after the harvest ends.

Chad Johnson

The Grain Weevil Corporation

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Grain Weevil Named Winner of the 2026 LDC Impact Prize in Future of Manufacturing and Industry News Provided By Haven Growth Co. November 11, 2026, 06:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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