Influential Women: Tina Pole Drives Cost-Effective Freight Operations With Resilience And Results-Focused Leadership

GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Manager of Operations, Logistics and Transportation Strategy at Straight Forward Logistics Inc.Tina Builds High-Performing Logistics Operations Grounded in Communication, Trust, and IntegrityWaycross, Georgia – Tina Pole is a logistics operations leader at Straight Forward Logistics Inc., where she serves as Manager of Operations, Logistics and Transportation Strategy. She oversees transportation strategy, freight operations, and business development across domestic and cross-border supply chains. Tina specializes in building high-performing logistics operations that improve service reliability while reducing costs. Since entering the logistics industry in 2022, she has restored 95 percent on-time delivery performance, reduced freight spend by 15 percent through strategic carrier negotiations and routing optimization, and implemented KPI-driven reporting systems that give leaders real-time operational insights. Her expertise spans transportation management, carrier relations, freight optimization, and operational performance improvement, with specialties in freight cost reduction, transportation strategy, and logistics operations management.Before moving into logistics, Tina spent nearly a decade as a Program Manager for the Southeast Health District, where she led workforce planning and large-scale service operations in a highly regulated public health environment. During her tenure, she increased team productivity by 25 percent and reduced operational errors by 60 percent through process redesign, performance management, and compliance oversight. The leadership, analytical, and operational skills she developed in healthcare became the foundation of her approach to logistics, where she focuses on aligning people, processes, and performance metrics to create scalable, efficient operations. She also earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Western Governors University while balancing demanding work schedules and family responsibilities. One of the most valuable lessons she learned was that being indispensable to a company shouldn't mean sacrificing her opportunity to grow. Walking away from a company that valued her contributions but failed to recognize her potential taught her the importance of knowing her worth and investing in her own future.Tina attributes her success to the unwavering support and encouragement of her husband. He inspired her to earn her bachelor's degree and stood by her through the challenges of working long hours in healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic while raising a child. His belief in her gave her the strength to keep going. The most impactful career advice she ever received came from him: never give up on yourself and always know your worth. His encouragement instilled in her the confidence to push through challenges, believe in her abilities, and never settle for less than she deserves. His words became a lasting reminder that perseverance, determination, and recognizing your own value can open doors that once seemed impossible.For young women considering a career in logistics, Tina's advice is simple: take the opportunity, believe in yourself, and never underestimate your worth. While logistics has traditionally been a male-dominated industry, she believes that success is earned through knowledge, determination, hard work, and the confidence to stand your ground.She encourages women not to be intimidated by the challenges of the industry but to embrace them as opportunities to grow, lead, and prove their capabilities. Logistics is a constantly evolving field that demands critical thinking, adaptability, and the ability to solve problems under pressure. For those willing to step outside their comfort zones, the opportunities are endless. Tina believes that being a woman in a male-dominated industry should never be viewed as a limitation. Instead, it is an opportunity to break barriers, establish credibility, and earn respect through actions and results. As the industry continues to evolve, she sees tremendous opportunities for women who are willing to lead with confidence, challenge expectations, and make their mark. Above all, her message is to know your worth, never stop learning, and never allow someone else's perception of your abilities to determine how far you can go.For Tina, communication, trust, and integrity aren't just professional values; they're principles she has built her career around. She believes that strong relationships are earned through honesty, consistency, and doing what you say you're going to do. In an industry where unexpected challenges are part of everyday life, she understands that integrity isn't measured when everything is going right, but by how you handle things when they go wrong.Throughout her career, Tina has learned that leadership has very little to do with a title and everything to do with character. True leaders don't disappear when problems arise. They step forward, take responsibility, communicate openly, and find solutions. Whether it's a truck breaking down, a shipment being delayed, or a customer facing an unexpected obstacle, she believes that making excuses accomplishes nothing. What matters is taking ownership and getting the job done.As a woman in a traditionally male-dominated industry, Tina understands the importance of earning credibility through knowledge, hard work, and results. She has never believed that respect should come simply because of a position or title. It comes from proving yourself, standing behind your word, admitting when you're wrong, and treating people with the same respect you expect in return. Her resilience and determination have shaped her into someone who isn't afraid to face difficult situations or make tough decisions. She believes challenges are inevitable, but allowing them to define your future is a choice. Every obstacle presents an opportunity to learn, grow, and become a stronger leader.Tina is equally passionate about encouraging other women to recognize their worth and refuse to let outdated expectations determine their success. She believes women belong in every aspect of logistics, from operations and supply chain management to executive leadership. Talent doesn't have a gender, and neither does determination, intelligence, or the ability to lead. One belief continues to guide her throughout her career: trucks may move freight, but people move businesses. Behind every successful shipment, every satisfied customer, and every thriving company are individuals who show up, take responsibility, and genuinely care about the work they do. For Tina, success isn't simply about climbing the corporate ladder. It's about building a reputation that speaks for itself, creating relationships that last, and knowing that when challenges arise, people can count on her to be part of the solution.Driven by a passion for building meaningful relationships and finding solutions to even the most challenging transportation needs, Tina remains committed to growing Straight Forward Logistics Inc. while delivering the reliability, integrity, and personalized service her customers deserve. For her, success isn't measured solely by business growth, but by the trust she earns, the relationships she builds, and the difference she makes along the way.As a featured member of the Influential Women's Network 2026 edition, Tina is recognized for her leadership, entrepreneurial drive, resilience, and contributions to the logistics and transportation industry. Her journey reflects the power of perseverance, the importance of knowing your worth, and the courage to pursue opportunities even when the path isn't easy.Tina Pole's story is a reminder that success isn't handed to you. It's earned through hard work, determination, and the willingness to stand firm in your values. She continues to demonstrate that true influence isn't defined by a title or position, but by the impact you make, the people you inspire, and the legacy you build along the way.Learn More about Tina Pole:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Tina Pole Drives Cost-Effective Freight Operations With Resilience And Results-Focused Leadership News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 06:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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