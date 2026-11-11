FIFTH ANNUAL 'A VERY DANDY HOLIDAY' POP-UP BAR RETURNS TO THE DANDY CROWN IN CHICAGO

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A Very Dandy Holiday Fa La La La Flip cocktail at The Dandy Crown

A Very Dandy Holiday Hot Cider cocktail at The Dandy Crown

A Very Dandy Holiday, a festive winter holiday-themed pop-up will return to The Dandy Crown in Chicago for its fifth year from November 13 through January 3.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Very Dandy Holiday, a festive winter holiday-themed pop-up bar and restaurant, will return to The Dandy Crown in Chicago for its fifth year from November 13, 2026, through January 3, 2027. Always evolving for the holiday season, this is a highly decorated, cocktail-focused event full of holiday cheer and décor throughout the interior and the outdoor enclosed and heated (dog-friendly!) patio.

A Very Dandy Holiday will celebrate the season with spirits, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, served in joyful, garnished glassware, sure to bring merriment and wonder. The seasonal offerings of 2026 include: Holi-day Spa (cranberry infused Reyka vodka, hibiscus cucumber-rosemary spa water, lemon), Pigeon Lady (Ford's gin, Earl Grey, pomegranate, lemon, egg white, prosecco), He Knows When You're Awake (house espresso vodka, Mr Black, s'mores cordial, toasted marshmallow), Nonna's Cookies ('limoncello' style rum blend, PX sherry, shortbread, fig jam, pizzelle), Fireplace Video (Amaras mezcal, Tullamore Dew, ginger, roasted pear, honey, lemon), Everyone Loves Fruitcake! (gin and brandy blend, fruitcake punch, spiced nut orgeat, citrus), A Partridge Family Christmas Card (Wild Turkey 101 rye, Campari, red vermouth, cardamom, orange marmalade), plus the return of the #1 best seller Grandpa's Pocket (Werther's infused Maker's Mark bourbon, Licor 43, vanilla, flamed orange), and the return of the #2 best selling Mulled Margarita (reposado tequila, mulled red wine, orange liqueur, agave, lime) along with Dandy Coquito, Dandy Mulled Wine, and Dandy Hot Chocolate, plus the non-alcoholic No Cheer (Rooibos N/A spirit, pomegranate, house 'orange cream soda'), which can have 'Cheer' added, too.

A Very Dandy Holiday is free to attend, and while walk-ins are accepted, reservations are encouraged. Additionally, several festive and free-of-charge events are planned. A Very Dandy Holiday is family-friendly each day until 8pm, too. For more information, visit TheDandyCrown and follow on Instagram for updates at @TheDandyCrown.

A Very Dandy Holiday Events for 2026:

Tuesday, December 1: Elf Trivia (7pm)

Sunday, December 13: Kids' Party with a visit from Santa Claus (3 pm-5 pm)

Tuesday, December 15: Home Alone Trivia (7pm)

Sunday, December 21: Dog Holiday Party with 'Date My Dog' (3 pm-5 pm)

Sunday, December 27: Kids' New Year's Eve Party (3 pm-5 pm)

Wednesday, December 31: A Very Dandy New Year's Eve Party

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About The Dandy Crown:

Independently owned and woman-owned since 2019, The Dandy Crown is a laid-back-luxe, cocktail-focused neighborhood bar and restaurant housed in a two-story vintage brick building in Chicago's River West neighborhood. With an abundant year-round, dog-friendly outdoor patio that's enclosed and heated in the winter, The Dandy Crown is located at 694 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642. Visit TheDandyCrown or call 312-846-6420.

Julia Shell

Julia Shell Public Relations

+1 312-203-3130

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FIFTH ANNUAL 'A VERY DANDY HOLIDAY' POP-UP BAR RETURNS TO THE DANDY CROWN IN CHICAGO News Provided By Julia Shell Public Relations November 11, 2026, 06:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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