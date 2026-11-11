THE LIGHT MUST UNITE CALLS UPON THE WORLD TO UNITE IN PRAYER ON NOVEMBER 11

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The founders of The Light Must Unite - Michael King Jr., Cygalle Dias, and Makonnen Hanna - call on people of every nation, faith, and culture to unite in prayer on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, for the Fourth Annual International Prayer Day 11:11.Amid global conflict, division, addiction, and human suffering, families, faith leaders, humanitarian organizations, and individuals are invited to pray for peace, healing, compassion, and humanity's future.Two synchronized global prayer moments are scheduled for 11:00 AM and 11:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. Those unable to join at those times are also encouraged to pray at 11:00 AM or 11:00 PM in their own time zones.Participants will remember loved ones lost to war, violence, addiction, and other tragedies, and offer strength and solidarity to those still suffering.“At The Light Must Unite, we believe prayer is the highest level of frequency.” Through prayer for peace, love, and unity, the organization seeks to replace division with compassion, despair with hope, and conflict with understanding.FROM GLOBAL PRAYER TO GLOBAL ACTION-BIT BASEL MIAMI 2026The mission continues December 5, 2026, at BitBasel Miami during the Jamaica Basel activation, hosted by Rohan Marley. A dedicated World Peace Panel will convene voices from entertainment, music, business, cultural leadership, and humanitarian advocacy to discuss peace, international cooperation, and practical collective action.The Light Must Unite invites leaders, artists, advocates, and the public to join the conversation and help carry International Prayer Day's message into lasting partnerships and action.A LEGACY OF GLOBAL PARTICIPATIONPast participants and contributors include Grammy Award winning music legend Chaka Khan, Marla Maples, Khalilah Camacho Ali, Jimmy Levy, J. Bradley Hilton, reggae artist Xana Romeo, Sheila Chamberllain, recording artist Yung Wylin, and Barbara Blake Hannah.The 2024 initiative also included Lij Nebyat Aklilu Demessie, participating on behalf of His Imperial Highness Prince Ermias Sahle-Selassie Haile Selassie, President of the Crown Council of Ethiopia.A CALL TO HUMANITYOn November 11, the world is invited to unite in prayer. On December 5, the conversation continues at BitBasel Miami. Together, these initiatives seek to bridge cultural, religious, and geographic differences through compassion, dialogue, and shared humanity.ONE WORLD. ONE HUMANITY, PEACE, LOVE, AND UNITY. THE LIGHT MUST UNITE -We change the frequency, we change the world.Media, Participation & Partnership enquiries Cygalle Dias Lifestyle Marketing (CDLM)... 929-215-7842

Cygalle R Dias

Cygalle Dias Lifestyle Marketing Inc

+1 929-215-7842

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

THE LIGHT MUST UNITE CALLS UPON THE WORLD TO UNITE IN PRAYER ON NOVEMBER 11 News Provided By Cygalle Dias Lifestyle Marketing Inc November 11, 2026, 06:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.