Latitude Media Launches Latitude Intelligence, Bringing Utility Analysis To The Companies Behind The Energy Transition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Latitude Media launches Latitude Intelligence, bringing utility-by-utility analysis to the companies behind the energy transition

- Scott Clavenna, CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Latitude Media, the business media company covering the energy transition, today launched Latitude Intelligence, a new research and market intelligence business.

The clean energy industry already relies on Latitude's news, podcasts, and conferences for clear insights on the market. The research platform adds a new layer of in-depth analysis, including first-of-a-kind standardized sector data, for companies and investors building power assets.

The Latitude Intelligence platform is designed for renewables and storage developers, independent power producers, and the capital providers who finance them. Its focus is on the AI infrastructure buildout's hardest questions: where large load demand is real, and what it takes to serve it.

"Latitude Intelligence represents an important next step in our company's growth,” said Scott Clavenna, co-founder and CEO of Latitude Media.“With the energy transition in danger of reversing due to the reliance on gas generation to power the AI buildout, we think it's critical that players in this market have every available tool to make informed decisions on how and where to deploy clean energy solutions and storage.”

Utilities across the country now report more than 500 gigawatts of data center demand. According to Latitude Intelligence's analysis, only about 123 gigawatts of that demand is under a binding contract; the rest is planning forecasts, letters of interest, and press releases. A central problem, however, is that no two utilities count that load in the same way, so their headline numbers can't be compared. For developers deciding where to build power next, that gap is the difference between a real market for infrastructure and vague promises. Latitude Intelligence fills that gap.

Latitude Intelligence is designed for origination and market teams responsible for knowing where demand is real and what it takes to serve it. Each utility, state, and market profile gives insights into which customers are buying, how much load is under contract, which tariffs apply and on what terms, which utilities have open solicitations, and which regulatory decisions come next.

In addition to energy developers, Latitude Intelligence serves data center operators evaluating utility terms, capital providers assessing how much load is under contract, and utilities benchmarking their load against their peers. The platform includes more than 700 data center campuses and every large load tariff on record, with its minimum bill, contract length, exit terms, and collateral terms.

Availability:

Subscriptions include enterprise-wide access to the Latitude Intelligence platform, analyst-authored research reports and direct access to the Latitude Intelligence analyst team. The most recent report, The Terms of Power II, publishes today; a first look at the analysis is free for download at .

About Latitude Media:

Latitude Media is a B2B media company covering the new frontiers of the energy transition through in-depth news, research, events, and podcasts. We help investors, utilities, energy firms, and startups navigate the next era of the energy transition with rigorous business journalism and industry-leading market analysis. Building on our decades of climate tech coverage, Latitude Media offers a clear picture of where emerging solutions stand today - and where they're headed.

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Latitude Media launches Latitude Intelligence, bringing utility analysis to the companies behind the energy transition News Provided By Latitude Media November 11, 2026, 06:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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