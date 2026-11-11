Govt Bans Export Of Battery Waste Including Lithium-Ion Black Mass

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The government has prohibited the export of waste and scrap of primary cells, primary batteries and electric accumulators, including lithium-ion battery black mass, with immediate effect.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the Commerce Ministry, said in a notification that it had amended the export policy for the product.

“The export policy of Waste and scrap of primary cells, primary batteries and electric accumulators; spent primary cells, spent primary batteries and spent electric accumulators - Unsorted and not containing lead cadmium or mercury (Lithium-Ion Battery Black Mass) under ITC (HS) Code 85491400 is amended from Fre to Prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders,” the DGFT notification read.

It said that the amendment was made under the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992. The transitional arrangements“under Para 1.05 of the Foreign Trade Policy 2023” will apply to the notification.

The government seeks to strengthen domestic battery recycling capacity and secure supplies of critical minerals.

Last week, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a capex support scheme to promote critical mineral processing with a financial outlay of Rs 2,814 crore over a period of five years.

The 'Capex Support Scheme to Promote Critical Mineral Processing' aims to develop domestic processing capabilities in India to support value addition within the country, reduce import dependence, and develop the value chain.

The scheme period is from FY 2026-27 to 2030-31. Under the scheme, capital subsidy of 30 per cent of eligible investment will be provided for setting up four critical mineral processing plants, comprising two lithium processing plants (with a minimum capacity of 30 kt each) and two nickel processing plants (with a minimum capacity of 50 kt each).

The maximum capital support will be capped at Rs 500 crore per lithium beneficiary and Rs 900 crore per nickel beneficiary, respectively, according to an official statement.

At present, India remains substantially dependent on imports for refined intermediates and high-purity materials, owing to the nascent stage of domestic beneficiation and processing infrastructure for critical minerals, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt.

-IANS

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