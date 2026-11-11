Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan Pay Rich Tributes To Maulana Azad

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 11 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter and India's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary.

“The contributions of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, a freedom fighter, a great scholar, and India's first Education Minister, who worked tirelessly to develop the country's education system, will be remembered forever. His life and ideals will continue to inspire future generations. I pay tribute to this great man on his birth anniversary,” Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also paid tributes to Maulana Azad.“Education is not just the path to individual success; it is the foundation upon which a progressive, inclusive and empowered society is built. On National Education Day, I pay my humble tributes to Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Ji, whose vision recognised education as the most powerful instrument for nation-building and social transformation,” he said.

“Every child, irrespective of their background or where they are born, deserves access to quality education, knowledge and equal opportunities. Our responsibility is to nurture young minds, encourage scientific temper, promote innovation and empower the next generation to think independently, dream fearlessly and contribute meaningfully to society,” he said.

“As part of this commitment, through our Panchayat Raj and Rural Development initiatives, we are strengthening rural roads and last-mile connectivity so that children in remote and tribal habitations can reach schools more easily. Through the Environment and Forest sectors, we are working to protect the natural resources they will inherit, while promoting science and technology as essential drivers of a knowledge-driven future. Let us build a society where every child has the opportunity to learn, every young mind has the freedom to explore, and every dream has the support to become a reality,” said Pawan Kalyan, who is also the minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Science & Technology.

Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology Nara Lokesh also paid tributes to the great Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. He said Maulana Azad believed that individual growth and national development are possible only through education.

“His services to the nation as India's first Education Minister, a freedom fighter and an educationist, are unforgettable. I extend my best wishes on the occasion of the Minorities Welfare Day and National Education Day being observed to mark Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's birth anniversary,” added Lokesh.