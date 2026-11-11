Jawan Posted With President's Bodyguard Shot In Head After Dispute Over Fireworks At Diwali In UP's Baghpat

MENAFN - IANS) Baghpat, Nov 11 (IANS) A jawan posted with the President's Bodyguard was critically injured after a dispute over bursting firecrackers escalated into a shooting incident in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Diwali night, police said.

The injured soldier, identified as 26-year-old Saurabh Tomar, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Meerut. He sustained a bullet injury to the head, behind his ear, after allegedly being shot during a confrontation with two villagers in Gopalpur Khadana.

According to local accounts, Saurabh was bursting firecrackers outside his house along with his brothers Vineet and Mintu on November 8 when an argument broke out with two villagers, identified as Dheeraj and Monu alias Praveen.

The verbal altercation allegedly turned violent, with Dheeraj pulling out a country-made pistol and firing at Saurabh. The bullet reportedly struck a wall before hitting the soldier in the head.

During the ensuing confrontation, Monu allegedly attacked Saurabh's brother Vineet with a stick. Mintu also allegedly assaulted Monu with sticks. The incident triggered panic among people who were present at the spot, while the accused fled.

Baghpat Circle Officer Anshu Jain said police received information about the incident at around 10 p.m. on November 8.

"Ramala police station received information that two individuals, Sonu and Dheeraj, had shot and injured a local resident, Saurabh Tomar, in Gopalpur Khadana village. It was also reported that his brother, Vipin Tomar, had been struck on the head with a stick," Jain said.

The police immediately reached the village and inspected the scene. The injured had been taken to a hospital in Meerut by their family members, where they were admitted for treatment, she said.

"Based on a formal complaint filed by Janak Raj, the police have registered a case against the two individuals under the relevant legal sections. Three police teams have been constituted and are working to apprehend the accused. They will be arrested soon, and further legal proceedings will follow," the officer added.

Saurabh was initially taken to a Community Health Centre in Baraut and later referred to Meerut for advanced treatment. His family later shifted him to a private hospital, where doctors performed surgery and removed the bullet. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit, with his condition reported to be critical.

Saurabh joined the Army in 2021 and is currently posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the President's Bodyguard, the Army's senior-most cavalry regiment. He had returned to his native village on leave to celebrate Diwali with his family.

Police have registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by his father, Janak Raj. The accused are yet to be arrested, and further investigation is underway.