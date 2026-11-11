CRPF Plans To Acquire Advanced FPV Kamikaze Drones For Modern Warfare

CRPF Moves to Acquire Advanced FPV Kamikaze Drones

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is planning to acquire an Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) and Radio Frequency (RF)-based First Person View (FPV) 'Kamikaze' drone system comprising separate day and night vision Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), which could have the capacity of high-explosive anti-personnel warheads, have a minimum operating speed of 150 kmph or more with full payload and be able to cover a mission range of 15 kilometres or more. Besides, the system is also required to include two high-explosive (HE) anti-personnel warheads with a specified killing radius of 10 metres.

The system is intended to undertake one-way missions against designated objectives using a remotely operated aerial vehicle. A kamikaze drone, formally known as a loitering munition, is a UAV packed with explosives that functions as both a surveillance sensor and a guided weapon. Rather than firing a missile and returning to base, the drone itself crashes into the target and detonates, destroying both the object and itself.

Technical Specifications and Procurement Process

With more than 50 specifications, the CRPF has sought technical inputs and comments from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), vendors and firms on draft qualitative requirements (QRs) and trial directives (TDs) for Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) and Radio Frequency (RF)-based FPV kamikaze drones, as part of its efforts to assess available systems and their capabilities. Earlier this month, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) issued a communication in this regard to stakeholders, who have been asked to provide details of the products they can offer along with the corresponding technical specifications against each parameter.

In terms of endurance, the CRPF has asked that the aerial vehicle is required to have the capability of flying for at least 30 minutes at 1,000 metres Above Mean Sea level (AMSL) without the warhead and OFC spool. With the warhead and OFC spool, the minimum endurance requirement has been specified at 20 minutes at the same altitude. The draft further provides for a 10 per cent reduction in endurance for every additional 1,000 metres of altitude, as well as a Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) capability within an area of 5 metres by 5 metres.

Operational Performance Standards

It is clearly mentioned in the required specification that the acoustic signature of the drone should be below 40 decibels at 300 metres Above Ground Level (AGL). The minimum operating altitude has been specified as 1,000 metres AGL or more in RF mode, while the maximum launch altitude requirement is 5,000 metres AMSL or more in both OFC and RF modes. The proposed system is also required to operate in wind conditions of 35 kmph or more during take-off, landing and flight operations, angling and acrobatic modes among the flight modes to be supported by the aerial vehicle.

Testing and Submission Guidelines

Regarding the testing process, the CRPF has specified that the board will physically inspect the system components and practically assess parameters such as launch and recovery, mission range, endurance, operating altitude and flight modes. The firms have also been asked to submit certificates from government laboratories, NABL- or ILAC-accredited laboratories for specified technical parameters, along with Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) certificates wherever required.

The CRPF has directed participating firms to clearly indicate whether they are OEMs or vendors. Vendors will have to provide details of the OEM concerned and submit an authorisation certificate from the manufacturer. The force has clarified that responses merely stating whether a specification is complied with or not complied with will not be accepted, and companies must provide the actual technical specifications of their products against each parameter. The required information has been sought by November 25, 2026, through the Communication Directorate of CRPF at its headquarters in New Delhi.

Overview of the Central Reserve Police Force

Officials said that the Kamikaze drone system would enhance the operational capabilities of the CRPF, which dates back to 1939 when it was initially established as the Crown Representative's Police on July 27 and later transformed into the Central Reserve Police Force on December 28, 1949, with the enactment of the CRPF Act. With a glorious history spanning 86 years, the force has grown into a substantial organisation comprising 246 Battalions, which includes 201 Executive Battalions, six Mahila (Women) Battalions, 16 Rapid Action Force (RAF) Battalions, 10 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) Battalions, seven Signal Battalions, one Special Duty Group, and eight VIP security Battalions (along with one VIP Security Group).

Additionally, there are 43 Group Centres, 20 training institutions, three Central Weapon Stores (CWS), seven Ammunition Workshops (AWS), two Special Workshops (SWS), one Medical Workshop (MWS), four Composite Hospitals with 100 beds, and 17 Composite Hospitals with 50 beds, showcasing its evolution into a comprehensive and multifaceted entity.

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