Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Performs Gau Seva At Shri Agrasen Dham, Offers Prayers To Lord Krishna

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took part in the Shri Govardhan Puja Mahotsav at Shri Agrasen Dham, Kundli. She performed the Gau Seva, and prayed to Lord Krishna.

In the celebration of the festival, the Delhi Chief Minister prayed for peace, prosperity and happiness across the city and society. The festival highlights why it important to preserve our cultural traditions in India and how we can work in harmony with nature, animals and humans.

Govardhan Puja holds great meaning in the Hindu culture. The festival is associated with Lord Krishna and expresses our gratitude for nature. During the celebration at Shri Agrasen Dham, the festival highlighted the importance of looking after our environment and providing service to living beings.

Rekha Gupta Performs Gau Seva And Prays To Lord Krishna

During the Govardhan Puja Mahotsav in Kundli, Rekha Gupta participated in the traditional rituals. She provided service to Gau Mata before praying to Lord Krishna.

The festival has great cultural and spiritual meanings. It expresses our love for animals, and the message behind the festival encourages us to look after our nature. The Govardhan Puja festival is more than just a religious ceremony.

Cow worship plays an important role in many religious festivals in Indian traditions. The festival encourages us to think about the importance of being compassionate, providing service and looking after the community.

'Gau Seva Is A Virtue, Nature Is The Abode Of The Divine': CM

Speaking on social media, Rekha Gupta explained how the festival holds great spiritual values. She said that performing Gau Seva shows us that it is a virtue, nature is the abode of the divine and praying to Lord Krishna holds the message of wellbeing for the whole universe.

She said that during the celebration at Shri Agrasen Dham it is a way of keeping the values of Sanatan culture alive. It encourages us to look after our cows, be grateful for nature and look after the community.

The Chief Minister prayed to Lord Girirajdhari.

MLA Ashok Goyal Attends

Many dignitaries attended the religious ceremony at Shri Agrasen Dham. MLA Ashok Goyal was one of those in attendance.

The Mahotsav is a great way of celebrating our religious traditions in India. It raises awareness for looking after our cows, environment and community. It is a reminder that we should live in harmony with nature and realise the importance of every living being.