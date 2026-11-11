Indian Mariner's Portugal Video Of Cristiano Ronaldo's House Goes Viral (WATCH)

A video recorded by an Indian mariner during his visit to Portugal has taken social media by storm. The clip features a beautiful stretch of coastline lined with houses and greenery, with one particular property grabbing everyone's attention.

The man behind the video is Sahil Akram, a mariner from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, who travels to different countries as part of his profession. During a recent voyage to Portugal, he captured footage of a residential area from his ship.

Introducing the clip, Akram tells viewers that he is about to show them Cristiano Ronaldo's house. He then turns his camera towards the coastline, pointing out a property that he claims belongs to the Portuguese football superstar.

Orange-Coloured Villa In Madeira Becomes The Centre Of Attention

Among the several houses visible in the footage, an orange-coloured property stands out. Akram reportedly said that he had been told the house belonged to Ronaldo.

The video was filmed from offshore, offering a distant view of the property surrounded by trees and other residential buildings. Although the footage does not provide a close-up look at the villa, the claim was enough to get football enthusiasts talking.

Akram later identified the location in the comments section as Funchal, on Portugal's Madeira island. He also reiterated that the property featured in his video belongs to Ronaldo.

However, the ownership claim has not been independently verified, and the footage alone does not establish that the orange-coloured house is Ronaldo's residence.

Social Media Users React To The Viral Ronaldo House Video

The video has attracted considerable attention from Cristiano Ronaldo's admirers, with many expressing excitement over the possibility of seeing the footballer's property.

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A post shared by Sahil Akram (@sahilakram__)

One social media user praised the football legend by calling him the 'Greatest of All Time'. Others showed curiosity about the location and the house featured in the clip.

Madeira holds particular significance for Ronaldo, as he was born and raised on the Portuguese island. Its capital, Funchal, is closely associated with his early life.

Ronaldo is also known to own a luxury seven-storey residence in Funchal, reportedly developed from a former warehouse and nightclub. The property has been described as featuring swimming pools, gyms and other high-end facilities.

While the viral video has renewed interest in the footballer's connection to Madeira, it remains unclear whether the specific orange-coloured villa shown by Akram is the same property.