President's Bodyguard Jawan Shot In Head As Diwali Firecracker Row Turns Violent In UP

A dispute over bursting firecrackers on Diwali night turned violent in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, leaving a 26-year-old Army jawan serving with the elite President's Bodyguard critically injured after being shot in the head. The soldier, identified as Saurabh Tomar, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Meerut.

The incident took place in Gopalpur Khadana village, where Saurabh had returned from his posting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi to celebrate Diwali with his family. How A Firecracker Dispute Escalated Into Gunfire According to police and local residents, Saurabh was bursting firecrackers outside his house along with his brothers, Vineet and Mintu, when an argument broke out with two villagers, Dheeraj and his brother Monu, also known as Praveen.

The disagreement reportedly escalated quickly. During the confrontation, Dheeraj allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol and fired at the group. The bullet first struck a nearby wall before ricocheting and hitting Saurabh in the head, just behind his ear.

Saurabh collapsed following the shooting. Meanwhile, Monu allegedly attacked Vineet with a stick, while Mintu reportedly retaliated by hitting Monu with sticks. As panic spread among people gathered at the scene, the accused fled.

Local accounts suggest that the two families had previously shared friendly relations and had reportedly been involved in another disagreement around two months earlier. Jawan Undergoes Surgery, Condition Critical Following the shooting, Saurabh's family rushed him to a Community Health Centre in Baraut. He was subsequently referred for advanced treatment in Meerut. Doctors at a private hospital successfully removed the bullet through surgery. However, he remains in the intensive care unit, with his condition reported as critical.

Saurabh joined the Indian Army in 2021 and currently serves with the President's Bodyguard, the Army's oldest and senior-most cavalry regiment, stationed at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Police Register FIR Against Two Men Saurabh's father, Janak Raj, alerted the police following the incident. Based on his written complaint, an FIR has been registered against Dheeraj and Monu alias Praveen.

Senior police officers visited the village and inspected the scene. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused, who remain absconding.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.