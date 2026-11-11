Kolkata-Sairang Express Derails Near Guwahati, All Passengers Safe

Train Derailment at Digaru Station

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government was working closely with the Ministry of Railways following the derailment of the Kolkata-Sairang Express at Digaru railway station. In a post on X, Sarma said all passengers were safe, while four people had sustained minor injuries and were receiving medical care. "All passengers are safe. 4 sustained minor injuries and are receiving care. We're working closely with @RailMinIndia on this situation," he wrote on X.

Update All passengers are safe. 4 sustained minor injuries and are receiving care. We're working closely with @RailMinIndia on this situation. All stranded passengers have been provided with basic necessities and alternative travel train has been arranged for the journey. - Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 11, 2026

He further stated that basic necessities had been provided to all stranded passengers and an alternative train had been arranged to facilitate their onward journey. "All stranded passengers have been provided with basic necessities and alternative travel train has been arranged for the journey," he added.

Incident Details and Restoration

According to Northeast Frontier Railway, the incident occurred at around 6.54 am when Train No. 13125 Kolkata-Sairang Express was being received at Digaru railway station, around 44 km from Guwahati, to give precedence to another train. The locomotive, along with five coaches, derailed after the loco pilot could not control the speed.

The railway authorities said all passengers were safe and no major injuries had been reported. A special train reached the site to transport stranded passengers to their destinations. Drinking water and food items were also provided to them.

Relief and rescue operations were initiated immediately, while the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway and other senior officials proceeded to the site to monitor restoration work. Normal train operations on the up line have been restored, and trains on both up and down lines are running normally. Trains that were earlier stopped at different locations will gradually resume their journeys.

Impact on Train Services

Meanwhile, Train No. 15769 Alipurduar Jn-Mariani Jn Intercity Express was short-terminated at Kamakhya, while Train Nos. 75727 and 75728 (Guwahati-Haibargaon-Guwahati) DMU services were cancelled. Helpline numbers have also been activated at various railway stations to assist passengers. (ANI)

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