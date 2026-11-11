Kumbh 2027: CM Dhami Announces Digital Sanitation Push, Focus On Cleaner Haridwar For Pilgrims

The Uttarakhand government has stepped up efforts to improve sanitation and civic amenities in Haridwar as preparations for Kumbh 2027 gain pace.

"Maintaining cleanliness and providing good infrastructure will also be our top priority during Kumbh. We are trying our level best to provide hassle-free experience to pilgrims. I congratulate Rudrapur and Kashipur Municipal Corporations for being chosen under Swachh Survekshan 2025-26. This is the outcome of our collective effort," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

Haridwar To Have Digital Monitoring System For Cleanliness

To handle the mega event of Kumbh 2027, the state government is developing a digital monitoring system for cleanliness.

With this, officials will be able to monitor cleanliness better and maintain proper civic amenities. The government wants Haridwar to provide a clean, neat and well organised environment to pilgrims.

"Cleanliness and proper civic amenities are must during such a huge event. These initiatives will help us prepare better infrastructure for them," Dhami said.

Rudrapur And Kashipur Municipal Corporations Selected Under National Awards

The Chief Minister said he is happy that Rudrapur and Kashipur Municipal Corporations have been selected under national awards for Swachh Survekshan 2025-26.

"Both Municipal Corporations have been congratulated. This is the outcome of collective efforts of cleanliness workers, municipal bodies and local residents. Especially, I want to thank Paryavaran Mitras who work very hard to keep the cities clean."

"This is not the effort of one department. This is the outcome of collective effort."

CM Dhami Says Cleanliness Should Be Part Of Routine

"We must not restrict cleanliness to state campaigns. Citizens must play their role to maintain cleanliness around them. They must dispose garbage properly and be responsible for maintaining a clean environment around them."

"The role of citizens is very important to create clean and beautiful cities. While we can create proper infrastructure, collective efforts by citizens are very important."

Government Working To Make Uttarakhand One Of Top States In Country

"We are working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Uttarakhand one of the top states in the country. I appeal to the residents to play an active role in cleanliness drive, environment protection and development initiatives," the CM said.

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, Rishikesh MLA Premchand Aggarwal, Mayor Shambhu Paswan, BJP leader Rajendra Tadiyal and Chairperson of State Women's Commission Kusum Kandwal were present during the programme. Urban Development Director Vinod Giri Goswami, officials, public representatives and local residents were present.