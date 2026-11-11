ICC Board And Committee Meeting Begins In Bali With Focus On WTC Cycles, Major Men's Events For 2028-35

MENAFN - IANS) Bali, Nov 11 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) begins its Board meetings here, running from November 11 to 15. Eight ICC Committees will meet across the four-day programme, with the ICC and IBC Board meetings concluding proceedings.

ICC World Test Championship matchups will be proposed for the 2027-29 and 2029-31 cycles, while windows for all established ICC major men's events for 2028-35 will be submitted for approval, the ICC said in a release.

It added that, with several qualifying events under consideration, the ICC Development Committee has played a key role in designing ICC event qualification frameworks that will provide greater context and competitiveness at every stage of the qualification journey, particularly for emerging nations.

Discussions will include the initial feedback from the Franchise League Review Group and the Governance Review Committee, both established at the ICC Annual Conference in July 2026.

The Franchise League Review Group has set out to consider ways to enhance the current ICC sanctioning framework of regulations, further protecting and strengthening the ecosystem to address new challenges arising from the increasing number of franchise leagues.

Meanwhile, the Governance Review Committee will report its initial recommendations after completing a thorough review of the ICC's governance.

Elsewhere, the Task Force for Afghan refugee women cricketers will present proposed next steps for the Development Pathway Programme to the ICC Board. The ICC's DRS Accreditation Programme will also be considered by the CEC and ICC Board.

"The ICC Board and Committee meetings demonstrate the strength of the ICC as the sport's global governing body. Bringing together a diverse group of Directors and chief executives representing members from across the world provides an important opportunity to exchange perspectives, strengthen collaboration and shape the future of our sport. Through our shared vision and collaborative efforts, we remain committed to building a stronger, more inclusive and sustainable future for cricket worldwide," said ICC chair Jay Shah.

Indonesia hosts the meetings at a time of significant growth for cricket in the country, with Persatuan Cricket Indonesia making considerable strides in participation, international competition, and infrastructure development.

Indonesia's men's team played more T20Is than any other country in 2025, while their senior women's team made its Women's Asia Cup debut in 2026 and its Under-19 women's team qualified for the Under-19 Asia Cup for the first time.

The country is currently investing in new facilities, including the development of the Bali International Oval, which is set to host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in 2027.

Persatuan Cricket Indonesia Chairman Abhiram Singh Yadav said,“On behalf of Persatuan Cricket Indonesia, I thank Jay Shah for trusting Indonesia to host the ICC Board and Committee meetings in Bali. We take great pride in welcoming the global cricket community to Indonesia, and believe this occasion will inspire our players, supporters and aspiring cricketers while providing further momentum to our ambition of growing the game across the country.”