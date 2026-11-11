Matan Kahana Emerges as Candidate for Israel’s Knesset Speaker
(MENAFN) Matan Kahana, a retired Israeli Air Force colonel and former F-16 squadron commander who participated in military campaigns against Gaza and Lebanon, has been nominated by the bloc led by Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to succeed Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.
Kahana, a Yashar lawmaker and former minister of religious services, was selected on Tuesday as parties opposing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moved to remove Ohana, who belongs to Netanyahu's Likud party.
Ohana scheduled a parliamentary vote for Nov. 17 after receiving a request carrying the signatures of 67 lawmakers, according to reports.
Religious Zionist Background
Kahana, 54, was born in Haifa on July 29, 1972. His family relocated to New York during his infancy while his father continued his studies, returning to Israel when Kahana was three years old.
He spent his childhood in Beit Gamliel, a religious agricultural community in central Israel. There, he joined the Bnei Akiva religious Zionist youth movement and worked as a counselor at its local branch.
He obtained bachelor's and master's degrees in law from Bar-Ilan University. Kahana is married and has four children.
Military Career And Participation In Wars
Kahana spent approximately 28 years serving in the Israeli military, beginning his career with Sayeret Matkal, an elite special forces unit operating under the army's General Staff.
He served in the unit for three and a half years, alongside fellow soldiers including Naftali Bennett, who later served as Israel's prime minister.
In 1994, Kahana began flight training with the Israeli Air Force before progressing to become a fighter pilot and eventually commanding an F-16 squadron.
His military service included participation in Israeli military campaigns against Gaza in 2008, 2012 and 2014, as well as the 2006 war against Lebanon.
Before retiring from military service in 2018 with the rank of colonel, he also led a department within the Israeli Air Force headquarters.
Kahana, a Yashar lawmaker and former minister of religious services, was selected on Tuesday as parties opposing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu moved to remove Ohana, who belongs to Netanyahu's Likud party.
Ohana scheduled a parliamentary vote for Nov. 17 after receiving a request carrying the signatures of 67 lawmakers, according to reports.
Religious Zionist Background
Kahana, 54, was born in Haifa on July 29, 1972. His family relocated to New York during his infancy while his father continued his studies, returning to Israel when Kahana was three years old.
He spent his childhood in Beit Gamliel, a religious agricultural community in central Israel. There, he joined the Bnei Akiva religious Zionist youth movement and worked as a counselor at its local branch.
He obtained bachelor's and master's degrees in law from Bar-Ilan University. Kahana is married and has four children.
Military Career And Participation In Wars
Kahana spent approximately 28 years serving in the Israeli military, beginning his career with Sayeret Matkal, an elite special forces unit operating under the army's General Staff.
He served in the unit for three and a half years, alongside fellow soldiers including Naftali Bennett, who later served as Israel's prime minister.
In 1994, Kahana began flight training with the Israeli Air Force before progressing to become a fighter pilot and eventually commanding an F-16 squadron.
His military service included participation in Israeli military campaigns against Gaza in 2008, 2012 and 2014, as well as the 2006 war against Lebanon.
Before retiring from military service in 2018 with the rank of colonel, he also led a department within the Israeli Air Force headquarters.
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