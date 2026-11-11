US, China Launch AI Risk Talks as Bessent Warns on Differences
(MENAFN) Scott Bessent, the US Treasury Secretary, announced Tuesday that Washington and Beijing will work together to manage the risks of artificial intelligence, even as he warned against illusions about the gap between the two countries.
Addressing the National Committee on US-China Relations at its 60th Anniversary Gala Dinner in New York City, Bessent first took aim at the trade deficit. He said: “The US trade imbalance with China has long been a source of friction, and unlike a political class that tolerated China’s practices, President (Donald) Trump has taken decisive steps to address them.”
He then drew a line on what the strategy is not.
“Let me state firmly and unequivocally tonight, as we work toward a more balanced relationship, our objective is to de-risk, not to decouple,” he said.
Bessent laid out the economic logic behind the push.
“For decades, the American economy has grown too dependent on foreign supply, while China’s has become increasingly reliant on foreign demand. In other words, the United States must produce more of what we consume, while China must consume more of what it produces,” he added.
“Working together, we can strengthen both of our economies without perpetuating the imbalances between them,” Bessent said.
He insisted the administration’s “renewed emphasis on economic strength does not reflect hostility toward our trading partnerships.”
“After decades of imbalance, we are restoring a spirit of reciprocity for the benefit of both our peoples,” he said.
On AI, Bessent said the two countries, at Donald Trump’s direction, have started a new dialogue “designed to guard against shared risk and prevent misunderstandings between our two systems.”
“We also expect to exchange best practices for evaluating and testing advanced models before their release and for keeping human judgment firmly in command of this technology,” he said.
He added that the two governments are building a direct channel so either side can quickly warn the other of serious incidents involving its AI models.
Even so, Bessent cautioned against overstating common ground.
“We should harbor no illusions about the differences between the United States and China,” Bessent said. “Our interests will not always coincide, and our approach to every challenge likewise will not always converge.”
Leaders to meet next week in China
Bessent said he will accompany Trump to Shenzhen next week for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. That meeting will precede a fourth encounter between the two leaders in Miami.
“President Trump and President Xi agree that the United States and China should build a constructive relationship on the basis of balance and reciprocity,” he said.
Addressing the National Committee on US-China Relations at its 60th Anniversary Gala Dinner in New York City, Bessent first took aim at the trade deficit. He said: “The US trade imbalance with China has long been a source of friction, and unlike a political class that tolerated China’s practices, President (Donald) Trump has taken decisive steps to address them.”
He then drew a line on what the strategy is not.
“Let me state firmly and unequivocally tonight, as we work toward a more balanced relationship, our objective is to de-risk, not to decouple,” he said.
Bessent laid out the economic logic behind the push.
“For decades, the American economy has grown too dependent on foreign supply, while China’s has become increasingly reliant on foreign demand. In other words, the United States must produce more of what we consume, while China must consume more of what it produces,” he added.
“Working together, we can strengthen both of our economies without perpetuating the imbalances between them,” Bessent said.
He insisted the administration’s “renewed emphasis on economic strength does not reflect hostility toward our trading partnerships.”
“After decades of imbalance, we are restoring a spirit of reciprocity for the benefit of both our peoples,” he said.
On AI, Bessent said the two countries, at Donald Trump’s direction, have started a new dialogue “designed to guard against shared risk and prevent misunderstandings between our two systems.”
“We also expect to exchange best practices for evaluating and testing advanced models before their release and for keeping human judgment firmly in command of this technology,” he said.
He added that the two governments are building a direct channel so either side can quickly warn the other of serious incidents involving its AI models.
Even so, Bessent cautioned against overstating common ground.
“We should harbor no illusions about the differences between the United States and China,” Bessent said. “Our interests will not always coincide, and our approach to every challenge likewise will not always converge.”
Leaders to meet next week in China
Bessent said he will accompany Trump to Shenzhen next week for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. That meeting will precede a fourth encounter between the two leaders in Miami.
“President Trump and President Xi agree that the United States and China should build a constructive relationship on the basis of balance and reciprocity,” he said.
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