EDB, ACM Sign Deal To Attract International Capital To Central Asia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and UAE-based private capital management company ACM Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop structured financing instruments, expand access to international capital markets and explore joint investment opportunities in Central Asia at a meeting in Abu Dhabi on November 10.

According to the EDB, the agreement was signed in Abu Dhabi during an event marking the launch of the EDB's office at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), with representatives of the UAE Ministry of Finance in attendance.

Under the memorandum, the parties plan to explore the development of fixed-income instruments, structured finance solutions and investment funds. Their cooperation will also focus on creating opportunities to connect investors with financing projects across the UAE, China, Oman and Central Asian countries.

The EDB and ACM intend to assess opportunities to structure fixed-income products, credit-linked notes (CLNs) and other debt instruments. They will also explore the establishment and management of investment funds and other collective investment vehicles, taking into account market demand and clients' financing needs.

Moreover, the agreement envisages the exchange of market expertise and best practices in financial product development and asset management.

EDB Management Board Chairman Nikolai Podguzov said cooperation with financial institutions in Gulf countries was an important part of the bank's efforts to attract international capital for development projects across Eurasia.

He added that the partnership with ACM would help broaden the investor base and create additional financing opportunities for the region, supporting sustainable economic growth and strengthening Central Asia's links with global capital markets.

ACM CEO Maxim Kuzyakin said the partnership would combine the EDB's regional expertise with ACM's experience in structuring financial instruments in line with international standards.

The companies expect the cooperation to establish a long-term link between Central Asian markets and international capital through ADGM.