Iranian President Underscores COP31 Summit's Importance For Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the Leaders' Summit of the 31st session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) was highly significant for the region ahead of his departure for Türkiye on Wednesday (November 11) to attend the event.

The Iranian president's information portal reported the remarks.

"During the visit, information will be presented regarding the damage inflicted upon Iran's environment by the US and Israel, as well as the negative consequences of war," he noted.

Stating that meetings with leaders from various countries during the summit present a significant opportunity, Pezeshkian mentioned that he is scheduled to meet with more than 10 heads of state and officials, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Pezeshkian noted that relations between Iran and Türkiye are at a very good level. Iran and Türkiye share many commonalities in the regional, economic, social, and cultural spheres; naturally, these commonalities can be effective in strengthening both their bilateral relations and security within the region.

The 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) is being held in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 through 20.