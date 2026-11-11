One Identity Unveils Safeguard 9.0 For Simpler PAM

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity today unveiled Safeguard 9.0, a major update designed to reduce the infrastructure, administrative overhead and operational complexity associated with enterprise privileged access management.

As privileged access management becomes more critical and complex, One Identity Safeguard continues to advance around a straightforward goal: make enterprise-grade privileged access easier for administrators and users to manage.

The current One Identity documentation identifies Safeguard for Privileged Passwords 9.0 and Safeguard for Privileged Sessions 9.0 as the latest major releases. The Safeguard 9.0 upgrades include a move to hardware-agnostic deployment, Windows 11 LTSC with embedded licensing for Safeguard for Privileged Passwords, and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS for Safeguard for Privileged Sessions. Software updates are also designed to install faster with less disruption, while session management no longer requires a separate license file simply to continue operating. See the documented Safeguard 9.0 upgrades.

Safeguard 9.0: Streamlined workflows reduce administrative friction

The usability improvements extend directly into privileged-access operations. Safeguard 9.0 introduces asset-scoped just-in-time group elevation, allowing group membership to be elevated for an individual request and removed again without administrators creating additional accounts or groups. ESXi account discovery reduces manual tracking, while TLS 1.3 and configurable cipher selection make security policies easier to manage and demonstrate during audits. Review the Safeguard 9.0 feature additions.

This emphasis on reducing operational complexity supports Safeguard's position among top privileged access management solutions.

PeerSpot and Gartner reinforce Safeguard's momentum

External customer research supports that story. PeerSpot lists Safeguard by One Identity among its top five PAM solutions, with an 8.6/10 rating based on 92 reviews. Its assessment highlights streamlined password management and compliance among the areas users value.

At the analyst level, One Identity was positioned as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management. The One Identity page also reports a 4.7/5 Gartner Peer Insights rating from 200 verified reviews, with 94% saying they would recommend Safeguard.

Feature in focus: Operational UX with Safeguard 9.0

Safeguard 9.0 is an operational UX upgrade: reducing infrastructure and licensing friction, shortening maintenance disruption and making just-in-time privileged access easier to administer.

About One Identity

One Identity delivers trusted identity security for enterprises worldwide to protect and simplify access to digital identities. With flexible deployment options and subscription terms – from self-managed to fully managed – our solutions integrate seamlessly into your identity fabric to strengthen your identity perimeter, protect against breaches, and ensure governance and compliance. Trusted by more than 11,000 organizations managing over 500 million identities, One Identity is a leader in identity governance and administration (IGA), privileged access management (PAM), and access management (AM) for security without compromise. One Identity is recognized as one of the best cybersecurity companies for agentic AI security and NHI management solutions.

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