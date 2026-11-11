QINGDAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- International engineering procurement requires verified compliance with local building codes, structural safety criteria, and customs clearance procedures. Global general contractors and developers evaluate manufacturing standards to align with municipal engineering requirements. Founded in 2002, Qingdao Xinguangzheng Steel Structure Co., Ltd. brings over two decades of structural engineering expertise. The company supplies steel structure manufacturing systems certified under the internationally recognized frameworks listed below globally. These structures serve heavy industrial facilities, commercial complexes, and civil infrastructure across 150 countries and regions. Holding verified international accreditations enables project stakeholders to inspect fabrication quality, weld integrity, and dimensional accuracy prior to dispatch.Operating 5 specialized plant areas with a 150,000-ton annual capacity, XGZ Group maintains multiple international accreditations to support cross-border engineering compliance:AISC Quality System Compliance (United States): Verified manufacturing and coating processes audited by the American Institute of Steel Construction with no major non-conformities identified in the most recent audit, aligning with AISC 360 and AWS D1.1 specifications.CWB Division 1 Company Certification (Canada): Certified under CSA W47.1 Division 1 for fusion welding of steel, supported by in-house Canadian Welding Bureau registered welding supervisors and welding engineers.EAC and GOST-R Technical Regulation Alignment (Eurasian Economic Union): Documented compliance with Eurasian structural steel safety requirements to assist import documentation and regional engineering submittals.CPA and CIDB System Compliance (Malaysia): Certified production capabilities meeting Malaysian Construction Industry Development Board standards for industrialized building components.SGS and EN 1090 Factory Production Control (European Union): Verified factory production control procedures, welding quality management, and structural execution controls compliant with European standards.AISC Quality System Compliance (United States)Cross-border structural steel procurement for North American projects requires strict alignment with structural fabrication criteria and weld qualification protocols. Factory audits administered by the American Institute of Steel Construction evaluate material traceability, fit-up tolerances, and multi-layer coating applications. XGZ Group maintains an active AISC quality management system, supporting compliance with AISC 360 design specifications and AWS D1.1 structural welding codes.Production operations follow approved Welding Procedure Specifications (WPS) and Procedure Qualification Records (PQR). Certified welding inspectors monitor root opening dimensions, interpass temperatures, and joint preparation parameters. These verified fabrication records assist structural engineering consultants and local plan examiners during the technical review of imported structural components.CWB Division 1 Company Certification (Canada)Canadian structural applications mandate third-party certified fabrication facilities governed by the Canadian Welding Bureau. XGZ Group holds CSA W47.1 Division 1 certification, representing the highest operational tier for steel fusion welding enterprises. Under Division 1 criteria, the manufacturer retains full-time, registered structural welding engineers and qualified welding supervisors on staff.Welding personnel undergo periodic performance qualification tests administered in accordance with Canadian standards. Detailed weld data tracking covers plate thickness ranges, electrode classifications, and preheat protocols across submerged arc welding (SAW) and gas metal arc welding (GMAW) lines. This operational infrastructure supports engineering submittals across Canadian municipal and industrial jurisdictions.EAC and GOST-R Technical Regulation Alignment (Eurasian Economic Union)Deploying structural steel across Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) territories involves compliance with regional safety codes and material standards. EAC conformity certification validates that fabricated steel frames satisfy fundamental mechanical strength and stability requirements.Engineering teams specify impact-resistant structural steel grades suitable for sub-zero operating environments, including low-temperature impact testing verification. The accompanying technical passports, mill test reports, and quality certificates provide the necessary documentation to assist customs processing and regional construction filings.CPA and CIDB System Compliance (Malaysia)Southeast Asian construction markets increasingly specify industrialized building systems (IBS) to accelerate project execution. XGZ Group holds Malaysian Construction Product Approval (CPA), aligning manufacturing methods with Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) criteria.Factory fabrication integrates automated profile scribing, CNC plate drilling, and standardized modular connections. Consistent dimensional control across primary columns and roof rafters facilitates rapid bolted field assembly, helping regional contractors meet project milestones across tropical industrial parks.SGS and EN 1090 Factory Production Control (European Union)European structural projects operate under EN 1090 execution class requirements, governing factory production control (FPC) from raw material receipt to finished component coating. Third-party audits by SGS verify quality management protocols across thermal cutting, hole fabrication, welding, and surface preparation.Non-destructive testing (NDT) technicians execute visual testing (VT), ultrasonic testing (UT), and magnetic particle testing (MT) based on specified weld quality levels and contract requirements. Surface preparation achieves Sa 2.5 cleanliness via automatic shot blasting before applying epoxy and polyurethane protective coating schemes. This quality assurance framework is demonstrated in complex structural deliveries such as the Zibo Cultural and Sports Center, which covers approximately 25,000 square meters and incorporates a single-span fish-belly box girder system reaching 50 meters in span. Individual components weigh up to 109.5 tons, with box web heights of 3.6 meters, flange widths of 0.9 meters, and maximum flange plate thicknesses up to 70 mm. Sourcing directly from an established facility with verified factory production qualifications establishes transparent quality traceability, reduces intermediate handling layers, and delivers reliable engineering support for international project developments.Access Verified Structural Certifications and Direct Factory ProposalsTo review certified structural engineering documentation, download quality certificates, or submit project parameters for technical evaluation, visit the official enterprise portal: . Direct project inquiries to the international technical division to initiate custom engineering proposals and manufacturing schedules.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)Q1: Can XGZ provide complete structural engineering drawings and 3D models for project verification?A: Yes. The in-house Xinguangzheng Design Institute provides complete engineering packages, including 2D fabrication blueprints, 3D BIM spatial models, and structural calculation documentation, allowing clients and local engineering consultants to verify key parameters before manufacturing commences. Final building permit approvals and statutory code compliance remain subject to review by locally licensed engineers in accordance with project jurisdiction regulations.Q2: What international commercial trade terms does XGZ support for overseas shipments?A: XGZ supports flexible international shipping terms, including FOB, CIF, DDP, and other Incoterms, coordinating container bookings and export documentation for global destinations.Q3: How does XGZ support on-site installation for international projects?A: Shipments include detailed 3D assembly blueprints, piece-by-piece component coding, and step-by-step video assembly tutorials. Upon client request, XGZ can also dispatch experienced installation supervisors or senior engineers to the project site to guide local construction teams.Disclaimer / Regulatory Compliance Notice: The technical certifications, quality audit records, and manufacturing standards presented in this article document factory production capabilities and quality management systems. The scope, validity, and applicability of each certification (including AISC, CWB, CPA, SGS/EN 1090, and GOST-R compliance) are strictly governed by the specific terms stated on the respective certificates. Holding factory production certifications does not constitute automatic statutory approval of completed building projects across all jurisdictions; local building permits, structural code compliance, and statutory construction acceptances remain subject to engineering review and endorsement by locally licensed professional engineers (PE) in the project jurisdiction.*Editor's Note: This article is sponsored by Qingdao Xinguangzheng Steel Structure Co., Ltd. for commercial and technical reference.*

Qingdao Xinguangzheng Steel Structure Co., Ltd.

Xinguangzheng / XGZ Steel Structure

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China Steel Structure Manufacturer With AISC, CWB, CPA and SGS Certification & GOST-R Compliance - XGZ Group News Provided By Globalso November 11, 2026, 06:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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