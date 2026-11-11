MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At this year's CIIE, Bailian Group presents its pavilion under the theme MYRIAD PRISM, exploring how technology, art, fashion and lifestyle come together to create new consumer experiences. Visitors can explore six signature zones - Threads of Light and Companionship, Moments Imprinted in Scent, Gifts from Shanghai, Where the World Flows Together, Shared Roots Flourishing Together, and Vision in Titanium.From global brands and designer collections to cultural creativity, AI-powered interactions and immersive light installations, the pavilion brings together international influences and innovative ideas, offering visitors a fresh perspective on shopping and everyday life.

Yinong Li

Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd.

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A Prism of Possibilities: Exploring Bailian Group at the CIIE News Provided By Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd. November 11, 2026, 06:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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