A Prism Of Possibilities: Exploring Bailian Group At The CIIE
From global brands and designer collections to cultural creativity, AI-powered interactions and immersive light installations, the pavilion brings together international influences and innovative ideas, offering visitors a fresh perspective on shopping and everyday life.
Yinong Li
Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd.
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