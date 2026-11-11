Aluminum Slab Prop Sourcing Why KITSEN Has Become A Sustained Supplier For Infrastructure Projects Across

YANGJIANG, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- How handling weight, adjustment range and configuration-specific capacity shape equipment selection across project cycles.Company contribution by KITSEN | Photography supplied by KITSENSelecting slab props for infrastructure projectsSelecting slab props for infrastructure projects requires more than comparing purchase prices. Equipment may travel long distances, work under demanding site conditions, and move through multiple projects. Handling weight, adjustment range, load capacity and durability all influence its suitability.KITSEN supplies aluminum shoring props for a range of slab support applications. Its portfolio includes standard aluminum props and models with integrated height scales. Selecting the appropriate model requires a clear distinction between published product dimensions and the capacity available at the intended working height.The prop must be specified as part of the slab support system.From dimensions to working capacityMatch the model, extension and connection details to the application.Aluminum prop profiles and integrated height markings. Photograph supplied by KITSEN.MP350 with integrated height scaleKITSEN's published product information lists the MP350 at 19.40 kg, with an adjustment range of 1.95-3.50 m. The scaleplate product page specifies 6082-T6 aluminum alloy and a 100 x 100 mm outer tube. These values describe this product series and should not be treated as specifications for every aluminum prop.Capacity depends on configurationA capacity quoted for a fully retracted prop is not the capacity available at every extension. Selection should use the load table for the exact model, working height, end conditions and bracing arrangement. A maximum capacity or height quoted for another model should not be transferred to the MP350.A clear reference during adjustmentThe integrated scale gives crews a visual reference when setting the extension. Drift-pin adjustment and retained components help simplify preparation and reduce the risk of misplaced parts. Final levels still need to be checked against the formwork layout and required slab elevation.Stripping and load releaseWhere fitted, a quick-release mechanism can help crews unload the prop before removal. Its operation must follow the instructions for the specific model. Early stripping is a system-level procedure: the formwork arrangement, concrete strength and any remaining or replacement supports determine when it is appropriate.Assessing value across project cyclesReuse, handling and delivery planning matter alongside initial cost.Durability and residual valueAluminum provides corrosion resistance without the hot-dip galvanized finish used on many steel props. It should not, however, be described as immune to corrosion or maintenance-free. Inspection, cleaning, storage and replacement of damaged components remain part of fleet management.End-of-life recovery value depends on the material recovered, its condition and prevailing scrap prices. A fixed percentage cannot reliably describe the residual value of every prop or project fleet.Comparing aluminum and steelCompare specific models at the same working height and design load. Component weight, crew handling, transport density and adjustment procedures all affect operating costs. A higher individual prop capacity does not automatically halve the quantity required: panel and beam spans, prop spacing and the approved support layout also govern the design.Image caption: Prop production and assembly at the factory.Image caption: Manufacturing facilities supporting equipment supply.Regional project experienceKITSEN's supplied project references include slab formwork applications in South Sudan, Jamaica and Dubai, together with K100 wall formwork in Abu Dhabi. These references illustrate the company's broader formwork experience; procurement teams should request model-specific references when assessing aluminum props for a new project.Planning the supply packageFor projects in Africa and the Middle East, procurement should define prop models, quantities, compatible heads and bases, load documentation, inspection requirements and delivery batches. Confirming these details before shipment helps align equipment supply with the construction sequence and reduces uncertainty during site preparation.Product data: KITSEN, Aluminum Slab Prop with Scaleplate. Manufacturer product information.Product page:PRODUCT INFORMATION -KITSEN | Formwork and Scaffolding

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Aluminum Slab Prop Sourcing Why KITSEN Has Become a Sustained Supplier for Infrastructure Projects Across News Provided By Globalso November 11, 2026, 06:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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