MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New article by Jay Scott Kirk Lee explores independent thinking, confidence and responsible technology, with practical suggestions for parents.

SYNDEY, AUSTRALIA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JayScottKirkLee announces the publication of a new article by father and entrepreneur Jay Scott Kirk Lee examining how families can prepare children to use artificial intelligence while developing the judgment to question its answers. The approximately 3,300-word guide, Raising Capable Kids in the Age of AI, combines discussion of published research with everyday activities parents can adapt to their households.

The article addresses a question facing families as AI becomes more accessible: how can parents tell whether a child understands an idea after receiving technological assistance? Jay Scott Kirk Lee explores that distinction through examples involving homework, conversation, creative projects and practical responsibilities.

“I want children to become confident using technology and confident questioning it,” said Jay Scott Kirk Lee.“A polished answer on a screen tells us very little about what a child understands. Parents need opportunities to hear the explanation, see the reasoning and notice what the child can do independently.”

The guide references research from Common Sense Media, the OECD and UNICEF. It considers the difference between improved performance on an assignment and actual learning, alongside questions about privacy and appropriate supervision. Jay Scott Kirk Lee uses those issues to introduce practical conversations families can begin without needing extensive technical knowledge.

One section examines how an independent first attempt can make a child's thinking visible. Jay Scott Kirk Lee suggests that children explain what they already understand, identify where they need help and then revisit the idea after receiving appropriate assistance. The article also discusses checking claims against original sources and recognizing when information remains uncertain.

“The question I would encourage parents to ask is whether the assistance leaves their child more capable,” said Jay Scott Kirk Lee.“Can they explain the idea again? Can they apply it to a different example? Those conversations provide a clearer picture than looking only at a finished assignment.”

Beyond schoolwork, Jay Scott Kirk Lee considers how children can practice communication and responsibility through ordinary experiences. Examples include asking a coach a question, preparing for an activity and explaining a decision. The guide encourages adults to offer support while leaving children room to participate and make manageable choices.

Privacy receives separate attention. Jay Scott Kirk Lee discusses pausing before sharing identifying details, photographs or information about other people. The article encourages parents to review the services they permit and follow applicable age requirements and school rules. It also addresses the importance of children knowing which trusted adult to approach when something goes wrong.

Jay Scott Kirk Lee includes a proposed family agreement covering permitted tools, independent effort, private information and time away from devices. The agreement includes responsibilities for adults, such as checking surprising claims before sharing them and giving family conversations their attention.

A four-week starting plan gives readers a practical way to explore the ideas. Jay Scott Kirk Lee proposes beginning with current habits, moving to explaining and checking information, then trying an independent activity and reviewing the experience together. Families can simplify or repeat activities according to their children's needs.

The article also explores creativity, handling everyday setbacks and recognizing different forms of confidence. Its examples allow for quieter children and those who need additional support. Jay Scott Kirk Lee emphasizes that progress can include asking for clarification, seeking appropriate help or explaining a choice more clearly.

“Parents interested in practical ways to begin these conversations can find the activities, family agreement and starting plan in the full article,” said Jay Scott Kirk Lee.“My aim is to help families make thoughtful choices about technology while continuing to give children opportunities to think and act for themselves.”

The full article by Jay Scott Kirk Lee Click Here

About Jay Scott Kirk Lee

Jay Scott Kirk Lee is a father and entrepreneur sharing perspectives on learning, communication and responsible technology through JayScottKirkLee.



Jay Scott Kirk Lee

JayScottKirkLee

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

JayScottKirkLee Provides Coverage on Raising Capable Kids in the Age of AI News Provided By JayScottKirkLee November 11, 2026, 06:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.