Influential Women: Brandy Laed: Building Resilient Aerospace Supply Chains Through Collaboration And Team Mentorship

WA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Supplier Development Specialist at Collins Aerospace, Brandy Brings 22 Years of Industry Experience to Strengthening Supplier Quality, Performance, and Lasting PartnershipsEverett, Washington – Brandy Laed is an accomplished aerospace supply chain professional with 22 years of industry experience, specializing in supplier development, supplier quality, supply chain management, and continuous improvement. She serves as a Supplier Development Specialist at Collins Aerospace, where she has spent the past eight years helping suppliers strengthen operational performance, improve quality, and meet critical contractual and delivery requirements. Recognized for her collaborative leadership style, Brandy partners closely with engineering teams, suppliers, and senior leadership to implement sustainable process improvements that enhance efficiency, mitigate risk, and support organizational success. She is particularly proud of her ability to build strong, lasting relationships with suppliers and colleagues. Those partnerships continue to thrive long after projects are completed. Her specialties include supply chain, quality, supplier development, quality engineering, and the aerospace supply chain as a whole.Throughout her career, Brandy has built extensive expertise in supplier risk management, quality engineering, engineering change management, Lean manufacturing, and operational excellence. As a Six Sigma Black Belt, she applies data-driven methodologies to identify improvement opportunities, streamline manufacturing processes, and drive measurable business results. Her experience includes leading supplier quality initiatives, facilitating 8D Root Cause Corrective Action processes, implementing visual management systems and SQDC metrics, and guiding cross-functional teams through complex operational challenges. Her strategic mindset, analytical approach, and commitment to continuous improvement have made her a trusted resource within the aerospace industry. Brandy earned an Associate of Arts in Business from the University of Phoenix in 2009 and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the same institution in 2011. That combination of business knowledge and interpersonal insight strengthens both her leadership and her supplier engagement.Brandy attributes her success to the exceptional mentors who have invested in her professional growth. Early in her aerospace journey, a mentor named Dawn provided invaluable guidance, helping her develop effective communication skills and navigate crucial conversations with confidence. Later, at Collins Aerospace, Debra and Jessica further strengthened her leadership abilities by coaching her through presentations, role-playing challenging scenarios, and offering practical advice for complex workplace situations. Each of these mentors helped her grow at a different stage, from her early aerospace years to her current role at Collins Aerospace. Their mentorship shaped her confidence, decision-making, and leadership approach. It also reinforced the value she places on continuous learning and on supporting others as they grow in their own careers.The best career advice Brandy has received came from Jessica, who told her that even when she feels she is falling short of an objective, her results and output tell the real story. That perspective taught her to trust the value of her work rather than being overly critical of herself. It reminded her to measure success by the impact she creates, to keep confidence in her abilities, and to recognize that consistent effort and meaningful results speak louder than self-doubt.For young women entering the aerospace industry, Brandy recommends approaching every opportunity with an open mind and a willingness to learn. No one has all the answers, and every challenge offers a chance to gain new knowledge and perspective. She encourages them to be curious, to ask thoughtful questions, and to stay open to different ways of thinking and problem-solving. Most importantly, she advises them to seek out a mentor who will challenge them, broaden their perspective, and help them see opportunities beyond their current view. In her experience, the guidance of seasoned professionals can be invaluable in building confidence, expanding skills, and accelerating personal and professional growth. She speaks from experience, having benefited from mentors such as Dawn, Debra, and Jessica at key points in her own career.Brandy sees one of the biggest challenges in supply chain today as managing expectations in an environment still recovering from the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many organizations expect immediate results, yet global supply chains continue to face disruptions, capacity constraints, and ongoing adjustments that cannot be resolved overnight. The ripple effects of the pandemic have been far more extensive than many anticipated, and she expects meaningful recovery to continue well into the latter part of the decade. Navigating this landscape successfully requires patience, collaboration, strategic planning, and a long-term commitment to building more resilient and sustainable supply chains. That long-term perspective informs the steady, collaborative way Brandy works with suppliers.The values Brandy holds most dear in both her professional and personal life are family, balance, and healthy boundaries. While she finds a successful career rewarding, she has always put family first. Throughout her career, she has been intentional about setting firm boundaries so she could be present for the most important moments in her daughter's life. That commitment has shaped her approach to leadership and work, reminding her that true success is measured not only by professional accomplishments but also by the relationships people nurture and the moments they share with those who matter most.Brandy is an active member of Women in Aviation International, reflecting her commitment to advancing the aerospace profession and supporting women in the industry. She also supports the Everett Humane Society, and in her personal time she enjoys scrapbooking and being a proud dance mom. She holds that strong relationships, continuous learning, and service to others are the foundation of lasting personal and professional success. Brandy Laed continues to strengthen the aerospace industry one partnership at a time, showing how expertise, mentorship, and balance can build a career of enduring impact and offering a clear example for the women who will follow her into the field.Learn More about Brandy Laed:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Brandy Laed: Building Resilient Aerospace Supply Chains Through Collaboration and Team Mentorship News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 06:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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